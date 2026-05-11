U.S. and Iran at Stalemate Over Peace Deal?, OPEC+ Price Hike, and Gasoline Prices

The text discusses the current state of the U.S.-Iran War, the effects of the U.S. naval blockade, and the potential future peace deal between the two countries. It also covers the increased oil production and prices, widely attributed to the U.S. blockade, which benefits the U.S. but comes with the risk of higher gasoline prices. Additionally, it mentions the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal and the potential acceptance of a more hardline version as the U.S. stance, while Iran resists.

As in all poker games, the player with the deepest pockets will ultimately win if he is prepared to stay at the table, and so with the high-stakes game of the U.S.-Iran War .

The contents of a confidential CIA report relayed last week assessed that Iran can endure the current U.S. naval blockade in and around the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf for at least 90 to 120 days, but after that it would face economic collapse. Meanwhile, the U.S. continues to benefit from dramatically increased oil production and prices on the higher historical side, with the only downside for President Donald Trump being higher gasoline prices, but these are manipulable back down to more publicly acceptable levels before the November mid-term elections if needs be.

Mercurial he may be, but stupid he is not, which is why Washington has largely declined to rise to the bait of further attacks against its naval assets in the Strait, as orchestrated by the hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. However, when a peace deal is reached between the U.S. and Iran, what will it look like.

According to a senior Washington-based legal source who works closely with the U.S. Treasury, the basis of the U.S. position is likely to remain very close to the original tougher version of former President Barack Obama's 'Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action' JCPOA, or colloquially 'the nuclear deal'. A peace deal at the moment does not seem to be far off





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U.S.-Iran War Confidential CIA Report Strait Of Hormuz/Persian Gulf Blockade Checks And Balances Achraf Haidar Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action Nuclear Deal Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty President Donald Trump American Financial Services Association International Atomic Energy Agency

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