U.S. Government Restricts Access to Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 Models Over National Security Concerns

The Trump Administration issued an export-control directive suspending foreign access to Anthropic's Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models over national security concerns, following a dispute over military use. Anthropic complied, disabling access for all customers, and is working to restore service. This unprecedented action marks a new phase in AI regulation, sparking debate on AI sovereignty and U.S. technological dominance.

The U.S. government has taken an unprecedented step by restricting access to advanced AI models developed by Anthropic , citing national security concerns. This action, which temporarily suspended access for all foreign nationals including the company's own employees, marks a significant escalation in efforts to prevent adversaries from leveraging American AI technology.

The directive, issued by the Trump Administration, follows a dispute between Anthropic and the government over the use of its models for autonomous weapons systems, leading to the company being deemed too dangerous for Pentagon use. The immediate impact on customers and the broader implications for AI policy and international relations have sparked widespread debate.

Anthropic confirmed that it had to "abruptly disable" access to its Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models over the weekend to comply with the export-control order. Users reported being unable to access the models starting Saturday, prompting the company to issue an apology and express its belief that the restriction was based on a misunderstanding.

According to Anthropic, the government verbally notified them of a "potential narrow, non-universal jailbreak" method for Fable 5, which the company argued should not justify a full recall. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly sent a letter to Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei detailing the restrictions. This move is particularly sensitive as Anthropic is expected to pursue an initial public offering, and the timing could affect investor confidence.

This action represents a new frontier in AI regulation, as export controls have historically targeted hardware like semiconductor chips but not the AI models themselves. The government's move underscores its view of advanced AI as a critical national security asset. Experts note that the U.S. is so far ahead in the AI race that it can enact such measures without considering foreign market access or retaliation.

The incident has ignited discussions about "AI sovereignty," with countries like the UK calling for increased domestic investment to reduce dependence on foreign AI technology. While the shutdown may be temporary, it sends a powerful signal about the future of AI governance and the geopolitical dimensions of technological leadership





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