U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate After Self-Defense Strikes, Oil Prices Jump

The U.S. launched self-defense strikes against Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran's downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated, with both countries finding an off-ramp under significant pressure from the U.S. and regional allies. The latest flare-up spooked markets, and traders are looking for signs that it remains a tit-for-tat exchange rather than the start of a new round of escalation. Crude stocks fell by another 9.12 million barrels last week, highlighting the tightness of physical markets. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran will not leave attacks unanswered, with explosions reported in Bahrain and Kuwait. The amount of oil in storage is dwindling away, and traders are balancing the risk of escalation against hopes of a peace deal.

The United States launched self-defense strikes against Iranian military targets near the Strait of Hormuz in response to Iran's downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter in the region.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated, with both countries finding an off-ramp under significant pressure from the U.S. and regional allies. The latest flare-up spooked markets, and traders are looking for signs that it remains a tit-for-tat exchange rather than the start of a new round of escalation. Crude stocks fell by another 9.12 million barrels last week, highlighting the tightness of physical markets.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran will not leave attacks unanswered, with explosions reported in Bahrain and Kuwait. The amount of oil in storage is dwindling away, and traders are balancing the risk of escalation against hopes of a peace deal





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U.S.-Iran Tensions Self-Defense Strikes Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Crude Stocks Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi Explosions In Bahrain And Kuwait Oil Markets Tit-For-Tat Exchange Peace Deal

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