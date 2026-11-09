U.S. Iraqi Oil Imports Hit Multi-Decade Low Amid Strait of Hormuz Crisis

U.S. imports of Iraqi crude oil plummet to multi-decade lows as the Strait of Hormuz crisis disrupts shipments. EIA data reveals production dropped from 4.3 million bpd to 1.3 million bpd during the conflict with Iran.

The United States has experienced a dramatic collapse in its imports of Iraqi crude oil this year, reaching levels not seen since the early days of the 2003 Iraq war, according to new data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This historic slump is directly attributed to the ongoing crisis at the Strait of Hormuz, which has severely restricted international shipping routes for OPEC's second-largest oil producer. The geopolitical turmoil involving the United States and Israel against Iran has forced a massive reduction in Iraqi production and disrupted established export logistics.

Drastic Decline In Monthly Import Volumes

Monthly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration illustrates the severity of the disruption, showing that imports plunged from over 10 million barrels in January to a low of just 504,000 barrels in June. Although there was a slight rebound to 1.486 million barrels in July and 1.387 million barrels in August, these figures remain historically depressed. For several weeks during the summer, imports dropped to zero as the closure of the critical waterway forced Iraq to slash its overall oil production capabilities.

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Infrastructure Bottlenecks And Production Cuts

The primary obstacle to maintaining stable export levels is the heavy reliance on the Strait of Hormuz, which serves as Iraq's main outlet for crude oil. Before the current conflict, Iraq was exporting more than 3 million barrels per day via this chokepoint. The alternative pipeline route through Kurdistan to Turkey has a limited capacity of only about 500,000 barrels per day, which is insufficient to replace the lost volume. Consequently, total average production fell from 4.3 million barrels per day before the war began to just 1.3 million barrels per day during the initial weeks of hostilities.

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Strategic Shifts And Shipping Adaptations

In response to the blockage, Iraq and global shipping entities have attempted to adapt by increasing output through the Ceyhan pipeline and utilizing shuttle-shipping methods. These adaptations allow some oil to leave via the Strait of Hormuz through ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman, where Gulf producers are braving the dangers of the chokepoint. However, these measures have not been enough to restore pre-war export levels, leaving the U.S. market with significantly reduced supplies from the region.

Long Term Implications For Global Energy

The current situation highlights the vulnerability of global energy supplies to geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East. The multi-decade low in U.S. imports underscores how quickly supply chains can be fractured by regional wars. As tensions persist between the United States, Israel, and Iran, the continued disruption of Iraqi exports through the Strait of Hormuz poses ongoing risks to international oil markets and energy security for importing nations.