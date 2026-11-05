U2 And Ticketmaster Face Backlash Over £437 London Ticket Prices

Fans condemn U2 and Ticketmaster for £437 standing tickets for the 2027 London tour. The band, with a $1.8 billion net worth, draws ire over soaring costs and dynamic pricing mechanics.

Irish rock legends U2 and ticketing giant Ticketmaster are facing intense public criticism following the release of prices for their upcoming 2027 United Kingdom tour. Fans expressed immediate outrage over general admission standing tickets for the London concerts being listed at £437, a figure many describe as extortionate and unaffordable. The controversy has sparked widespread debate regarding concert pricing strategies and the financial disparity between global superstars and everyday music enthusiasts.

Outrage Over £437 Standing Ticket Costs

Ticket prices for the highly anticipated shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, scheduled for June 2027, triggered a wave of social media backlash on Wednesday morning. General admission standing tickets were initially priced at £437, a sum that shocked supporters who expected more accessible rates for the band's first UK performances in nine years. The opening support act for these London dates will be the indie band Wolf Alice, adding to the event's significance for British music fans.

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Social media platforms were quickly filled with comments attacking the pricing model, with many users accusing the band and the ticketing agency of greed. One angry fan directly addressed U2 and Ticketmaster on Twitter, stating that anyone paying the £437 price tag needed their head examined. The sentiment was echoed by others who noted that even seats at the very back of the stadium were priced at £440, which was considered unjustifiable for a non-VIP ticket.

The financial burden of attending the concert has become a central point of contention. While some fans managed to secure tickets using membership codes, they were often presented with only the most expensive general admission options remaining. Many users expressed that the cost was simply too high to justify, highlighting the growing disconnect between headline prices advertised and the final amounts charged during the sales process.

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Band Wealth And Dynamic Pricing Controversies

The backlash is intensified by the significant wealth of the band members, which serves as a stark contrast to the financial struggles of many fans. U2 has a combined estimated net worth of $1.8 billion (£1.34 billion), with lead singer Bono being one of the richest rock stars in the world with an estimated net worth of $700 million (£520 million). Critics argue that such a wealthy group has no need to charge 'extortionate' sums for live performances.

The situation has drawn comparisons to the recent controversy surrounding the Oasis reunion tour, where dynamic pricing caused ticket costs to skyrocket from a face value of £150 to £355 within hours due to high demand. Dynamic pricing, where costs are based on real-time demand, has become a frequent target for fan anger. Many users described the current U2 pricing as a scam, questioning how such high rates are allowed in the current market environment.

Questions have also been raised about the ticketing process itself, with fans noting the inefficiency of queue systems. One user pointed out that 330,000 people were ahead of them in the presale queue for the Saturday night show in London, yet the system did not require a code until late in the process. This has led to frustration over the lack of transparency and the perceived difficulty in accessing tickets at any price point.

Commercial Viability And Tour Schedule Details

Despite the public outcry, The Daily Mail has reported that Ticketmaster does not set ticket prices, placing the responsibility on the artists and promoters. A representative for U2 has been contacted for comment regarding the backlash. The band's upcoming 'The Greatest Show On Earth' tour is scheduled to begin in South America in February and March before heading to Europe and the UK from April until July.

The tour is designed to be a massive global event, with plans already in motion for 2028. The band is looking ahead to their all-important return home to Ireland, where they intend to finish the tour. This final leg of the journey highlights the band's deep connection to their homeland and their desire to bring their latest musical achievements to their most dedicated fans.

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In addition to the tour announcements, U2 is set to release their 16th album, 'Carnaval de Luz', on November 13. This new music will arrive just weeks after the band played a secret concert at their old school, Mount Temple, in Dublin. The upcoming album and tour represent a major milestone in the band's career, reinforcing their status as one of the most successful acts in music history.

The intersection of high-profile entertainment and consumer pricing continues to be a contentious issue. As U2 prepares for their biggest tour in years, the conversation around fairness and accessibility in live music remains as relevant as ever. Fans will be watching closely to see if the band or Ticketmaster make any adjustments to the pricing structure as the event date approaches.

For those hoping to attend the London shows, the pressure to secure tickets early has been immense. The availability of tickets at various price points has been limited, with the most affordable options selling out quickly. This has left many fans disappointed and frustrated, setting the stage for a potentially turbulent period in the lead-up to the concerts.

As the tour progresses, the impact of these pricing decisions on ticket sales and fan loyalty will be closely monitored. The success of the tour will depend not only on the musical performance but also on how the band and their partners handle the ongoing criticism. The coming months will reveal whether the current pricing model is sustainable in the long term.