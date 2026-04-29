UAE Exits OPEC, Weakening Cartel's Influence on Global Oil Markets

The United Arab Emirates has announced its withdrawal from OPEC, reducing the cartel's control over global oil supplies and prices. The move reflects growing tensions with Saudi Arabia and the UAE's desire for greater production flexibility. Analysts warn of a structurally weaker OPEC with less capacity to stabilize prices.

The United Arab Emirates ( UAE ) has announced its decision to withdraw from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC ), marking a significant shift in the global oil market dynamics.

Effective May 1, OPEC will lose one of its most influential members, reducing the cartel's ability to control oil supplies and prices worldwide. The move comes after months of speculation and growing tensions between the UAE and OPEC, particularly over production quotas. The UAE, which has significantly expanded its energy production capacity in recent years, has been pushing to increase its oil output beyond the limits set by OPEC.

Capital Economics noted in an analysis that the UAE has been eager to pump more oil, reflecting its long-term strategic and economic vision. The departure also highlights the weakening cohesion among OPEC members, a trend that has been evident since Qatar left the cartel in 2019. The UAE's exit further underscores the strained relations with Saudi Arabia, OPEC's largest producer, over political and economic issues in the Middle East.

Despite both nations facing threats from Iran during the recent conflict, their alliance has been tested. The immediate impact on global oil markets may be limited due to the ongoing war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has already tightened oil supplies. Brent crude, the international benchmark, has been trading above $111 a barrel, a significant increase from prewar levels.

The UAE's Ruwais refinery in Abu Dhabi and the Khor Fakkan terminal in Sharjah are key infrastructure assets that support its oil production. OPEC's influence has been declining in recent years as the United States has ramped up its crude oil production, surpassing Saudi Arabia with over 13 million barrels a day.

The UAE, which joined OPEC through Abu Dhabi in 1967, had been producing around 3.4 million barrels per day before the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28. Analysts estimate that the UAE has the capacity to produce roughly 5 million barrels a day. In a statement released via its state-run WAM news agency, the UAE announced its withdrawal from OPEC and the broader OPEC+ group, which Russia had led to stabilize oil prices.

The UAE emphasized that its decision aligns with its long-term strategic and economic vision, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production. The country plans to bring additional production to market gradually, in line with demand and market conditions. Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy, noted that the UAE's departure removes one of OPEC's few members capable of quickly increasing production.

He warned that a structurally weaker OPEC, with less spare capacity, will struggle to calibrate supply and stabilize prices. The UAE and Saudi Arabia have increasingly competed over economic issues and regional politics, particularly in the Red Sea area. Their collaboration against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels in 2015 has since deteriorated, with Saudi Arabia bombing a weapons shipment bound for Yemeni separatists backed by the UAE in late December.

Tensions have also risen as Saudi broadcasters based in Dubai have withdrawn back to the kingdom. Karen Young, a senior research scholar at Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy, suggested that the UAE's exit from OPEC reflects its need for flexibility with key energy consumers, including a future relationship with China and a more competitive stance with Saudi Arabia.

There has been no official reaction from Saudi Arabia or OPEC, but Emirati Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei insisted that the decision was not driven by any dispute with its Gulf neighbor. He told CNBC that the UAE has the highest respect for Saudi Arabia's leadership in OPEC.

However, the UAE sent its foreign minister instead of its ruler to a Gulf Arab leaders' meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The UAE also hosted the United Nations COP28 climate talks in 2023, which concluded with a historic pledge by nearly 200 countries to transition away from fossil fuels





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