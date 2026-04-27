UAE Freezes £168 Million in Assets Linked to Kinahan Cartel as Leader Awaits Extradition

Authorities in the UAE have frozen £168 million in assets tied to the Kinahan drug cartel as its leader, Daniel Kinahan, awaits extradition to Ireland. The cartel, known for its dominance in Europe's cocaine trade and ties to global crime, faces mounting legal and financial pressures. Key members continue to live lavishly in Dubai, but intelligence suggests they may relocate to jurisdictions with weaker extradition laws.

Authorities have frozen approximately £168 million in assets connected to the Kinahan drug cartel as its leader, Daniel Kinahan, awaits extradition to Ireland. Daniel Kinahan, 48, and his father Christy, 69, known as the 'Dapper Don,' relocated to Dubai in 2016 after fleeing Spain’s Costa Del Sol following the murder of rival Irish criminal David Byrne, which triggered a violent gang war.

Over the past decade, the Kinahan cartel has dominated the cocaine trade in Europe and has been implicated in global arms smuggling and money laundering operations. Earlier this month, Daniel was arrested on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, where he and his wife Caoimhe, 44, own a luxurious seven-bedroom property. He is currently detained in Al Awir prison, dubbed the 'Desert Alcatraz' due to its harsh conditions, including extreme cold, overcrowding, and violence, on charges related to organized crime.

Meanwhile, Dubai police have identified dozens of individuals involved in laundering the cartel’s wealth. The Kinahans have diversified their investments in Dubai, spanning real estate, shipping, entertainment, cryptocurrency, and sports management.

However, the UAE has intensified its crackdown on the cartel following allegations of ties to Iranian intelligence services. Oil tankers linked to Daniel’s close associate, Mounir Lazzez, an MMA fighter known as the Sniper, have been sanctioned for their connections to Tehran. Hamid Alzaabi, secretary-general of the UAE’s anti-money laundering committee, recently stated on LinkedIn: 'Extensive financial intelligence has been shared, networks disrupted, and assets frozen in connection with the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

There is no safe haven for criminals in the UAE.

' Intelligence reports indicate that the cartel’s leaders are now facing cash flow issues and difficulties accessing UAE banking services, according to The Sunday Times. The whereabouts of Christy Kinahan, the family’s patriarch, remain unknown. Despite these setbacks, the Kinahans still possess an estimated fortune of £1.2 billion, with the bulk of their capital—believed to exceed £850 million—hidden in investment firms, trust funds, and offshore accounts across the US, Asia, Africa, and potentially Hong Kong.

The US has imposed sanctions on the Kinahans since 2022, with the State Department offering rewards of up to $5 million (£3.7 million) for information leading to their arrests. Key cartel members, including Daniel’s brother Christopher Jr., Ian Dixon, and Bernard Clancy, continue to live lavishly in Dubai with their families.

However, Europe’s intelligence services suspect the group has prepared contingency plans to relocate, possibly to Indonesia, a jurisdiction known for its weak extradition laws and complex legal bureaucracy, The Sunday Times reported. When Daniel is eventually extradited to Ireland, he will face trial at Dublin’s Special Criminal Court. The prosecution’s evidence includes a vast trove of data recovered from encrypted 'ghost devices,' stripped of microphones, cameras, and GPS tracking capabilities—the cartel’s preferred tools for orchestrating murders and attempted assassinations.

These plots include the targeting of rival gang leader Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch in the Canary Islands in 2015 and the failed assassination attempt on his associate, James 'Mago' Gately, by Estonian contract killer Imre Arakas in 2017





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