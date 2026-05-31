A detailed investigation linking whistleblower testimony about murders to protect UFO secrets with the suspicious death of Marilyn Monroe and intercepted CIA documents on her friend Dorothy Kilgallen's UFO research.

In July 2023, former US Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch testified before the US Congress regarding the existence of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, commonly known as UFO s.

During his testimony, he was asked if he was aware of individuals who had been harmed, injured, or murdered in connection with efforts to conceal secret programmes related to extraterrestrial technology. Grusch confirmed that he personally knew of such cases. This revelation aligns with concerns that have circulated for decades among researchers investigating US government activities focused on recovering crashed alien spacecraft while keeping their existence hidden.

Over the years, I have encountered individuals who believe their lives were threatened because of what they knew about UAP programmes. Additionally, I have spoken with two former special forces personnel from the United States who claimed that colleagues were ordered to kill targets who were perceived as likely to disclose highly classified information tied to a UAP programme. As a barrister and King's Counsel, my professional background involves assessing evidence in complex legal matters.

Applying those same rigorous standards to these investigations has led me to an extraordinary yet unavoidable conclusion: to protect secrets about UAPs and extraterrestrial technology, operatives from US security agencies or their private defence contractors have been prepared to use physical intimidation and even murder. The death of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe on August 4, 1962, remains one of the most scrutinized and debated events in American cultural history.

She was discovered naked in her bed at her Brentwood apartment by her housekeeper, with an telephone in her hand and empty medicine bottles scattered around. The official cause of death was acute barbiturate poisoning from chloral hydrate and Nembutal, with levels far exceeding a lethal dose.

A notable forensic anomaly was the absence of pills in her stomach or duodenum; the drugs were detected only in her blood and liver, suggesting they were administered via injection or enema rather than taken orally. Despite these inconsistencies, the deputy coroner of Los Angeles County classified her death as a probable suicide. Monroe's close friend, Dorothy Kilgallen, a prominent showbusiness journalist and television personality, immediately expressed skepticism.

In her widely read column, The Voice Of Broadway, she wrote: The real story hasn't been told, not by a long shot. Kilgallen's perspective is crucial because she had an openly declared interest in UFOs and was connected to powerful circles, including President John F. Kennedy. Kilgallen's fascination with UAPs was public knowledge.

As early as February 1954, she informed her readers that flying saucers were considered so vital that they would be the subject of a secret meeting of global military leaders. In May 1955, she published a story based on information from a British official of Cabinet rank, who claimed that UK scientists and airmen were examining the wreckage of a mysterious flying ship and were convinced that flying saucers from another planet were real.

According to the source, the craft were crewed by small men probably under four feet tall, and the British government was withholding an official report to avoid frightening the public. The identity of the source and the crash site remain unknown. The link between Kilgallen's UFO investigations and Monroe's death is strengthened by a CIA document containing details of two of Kilgallen's phone conversations that were intercepted.

This document was provided by two separate CIA sources, although a later FBI review noted that the CIA claimed the control stamps on the document were not typical of the era. Dated August 3, 1962, one day before Monroe's death, the report bears the reference 'Moon Dust'. Moon Dust was a covert US Air Force project tasked with recovering foreign space vehicles or debris, which would include any crashed UFO. The report covers two conversations linked by subject matter.

The first was between Kilgallen and Howard Rothberg, an agent representing actors like Mel Brooks. The content of these calls and their timing raise profound questions about whether Monroe's death was connected to her own alleged knowledge of UAP-related secrets, potentially through her associations with Kilgallen and others.

The convergence of whistleblower testimony about murders to protect UAP secrets, the suspicious circumstances of Monroe's death, and Kilgallen's intercepted communications forms a disturbing pattern that challenges the official narrative and suggests a far more complex and dangerous truth has been concealed for decades





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UAP UFO David Grusch Marilyn Monroe Dorothy Kilgallen CIA Moon Dust Whistleblower Conspiracy Extraterrestrial

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