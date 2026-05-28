Uber Introduces Audio Recording Feature and Verified Badges for Enhanced Passenger Safety in the UK

Uber is rolling out new safety features for UK passengers, including the ability to record audio during trips and a verified badge system for passengers who prove their identity. These updates follow a high-profile trial in the US where Uber was ordered to pay $8.5m to a woman who alleged she was raped by an Uber driver.

Uber is introducing a significant update aimed at bolstering safety for millions of passengers in the UK. A standout feature of this update is the ability for riders to record audio during their journey via the Uber app, providing an added layer of security if they feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

Users can enable this feature either before or during the trip, with a simple button press initiating the recording at any point. The recorded audio is encrypted and stored securely on the user's device, only accessible to Uber if it's uploaded as part of a safety report. If no safety report is filed within two weeks, the audio file is automatically deleted for privacy purposes.

Uber UK general manager Andrew Brem commented on the new features, saying, 'We're continually investing in new ways to make journeys even safer. These new safety features offer both riders and drivers extra peace of mind.

' To activate audio recording, users can navigate to the 'Safety' settings in their Uber app and allow microphone access. If enabled in advance, recording will commence as the driver approaches the pick-up area and conclude 20 seconds after the ride ends. During a trip, users can press the blue shield icon in the bottom right corner and select 'record audio' to initiate recording.

Uber has assured that drivers will receive a notification if the recording feature is turned on, giving them the option to cancel the ride without penalty. In addition to audio recording, Uber is introducing a verified badge for passengers who prove their identity through a third-party database or by uploading an official ID document. This badge will be displayed on the passenger's profile and visible to drivers when users book a ride, starting next week.

This announcement comes on the heels of a high-profile trial in the US, where a judge ordered Uber to pay $8.5m (£6.2m) to a woman who alleged she was raped by an Uber driver. The lawsuit, heard in an Arizona court in February, resulted in a jury finding Uber responsible for the driver's behavior after deliberating for two hours. The plaintiff, Jaylynn Dean, claimed she was sexually assaulted in the car while taking an Uber to her hotel in 2023.

This trial was the first of over 3,000 similar lawsuits against Uber in the US, which have been consolidated in a US federal court. According to the latest data published by TFL, the number of sexual offenses in all taxi and private hire vehicles has more than doubled in the last decade. In 2023, there were 204 cases reported to the Metropolitan Police Service and City of London Police, compared to just 101 in 2013.

Despite these figures, only one Uber driver was charged with a journey-related sexual offense in 2023, along with one driver from the ride-share company Bolt. Uber maintains that this new recording feature will enhance safety and provide passengers with 'extra peace of mind' while traveling.

Lucy Duckworth, of the Survivors Trust, which represents rape and sexual abuse support services, praised the new features, stating, 'We have to create a safety-first culture as a society, where people respect each other and unsafe behavior is challenged. These two new features are a positive step toward giving drivers and riders more confidence on their journey.





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Safety Transportation Uber Safety Features Audio Recording Verified Badge Passenger Safety Uber UK

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