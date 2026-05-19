Ubuntu releases editions with seven other desktops, five of which still offer X.org. The default edition is GNOME-based, and it only works with Wayland. Other options include Ubuntu Unity, KDE Plasma, GNOME, KDE Plasma, and LibreOffice. Each edition has different desktops and updates that don't apply to other editions.

Ubuntu doesn't just mean GNOME – or Wayland . Alongside the default edition of Ubuntu 26.04 last week, editions with seven other desktops were released, five of which still offer X.org.

Ubuntu's default desktop is GNOME, and this version contains GNOME 50, which is Wayland-only. It can still run X11 apps, but you can't log in using X.org any longer, meaning many traditional X11-based tools don't work. There are alternative ways to do most things, but work habits may need to be adjusted. The flavors are built solely from FOSS code from Ubuntu's own repositories, they must follow Canonical's standards, and they're all developed by volunteers from the community.

Most use Canonical's installation program, and GNOME is a highly opinionated desktop. There are also two others we won't look at here, as they use the same desktop as other editions. If you want a traditional desktop and want to stay on GNOME and its five years of updates, your best bet may be to install Kubuntu. If you prefer MATE, the latest version is 25.10, which is in support for a few more months, and we suggest version 24.04.

Project lead Martin Wimpress has stepped down to focus on his new project, so Ubuntu MATE may be back soon





TheRegister / 🏆 67. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ubuntu GNOME Wayland Editions Different Desktops FOSS Canonical Standards X11-Based Tools TRON Ubuntu Pro Services Kubuntu MATE GNOME 50

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jonathan Gjoshe: Footballer in mass train attack reveals he was stabbed seven timesFootballer Jonathan Gjoshe was among the 11 passengers seriously injured in a knife attack on a train as it travelled through Cambridgeshire last November.

Read more »

Footballer recalls being 'stabbed seven times' in train attackJonathan Gjoshe, who was released by Scunthorpe United earlier this month, was one of the victims of a mass stabbing on a train last year

Read more »

Football star Jonathan Gjoshe 'stabbed seven times' during train attackFormer Scunthorpe defender Jonathan Gjoshe was stabbed seven times during the Cambridgeshire train attack last year

Read more »

London Style Came Into Full Bloom At The Chelsea Flower ShowFrom Judi Dench to Mary Berry, Nick Grimshaw to a Cate Blanchett-styled gnome, the world's greatest flower show was as much a display of the city’s fashion verve as of its fine floristry.

Read more »