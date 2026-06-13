UC Riverside Researchers Identify New Pathway for Brain Injury Recovery

University of California, Riverside researchers have identified a new pathway for brain injury recovery that could lead to the development of new treatments for traumatic brain injuries. The study found that traumatic brain injuries, even mild concussions, can trigger a chain reaction in the brain that disrupts neuronal communication, long-term memory, and cognition.

University of California, Riverside research has found that traumatic brain injuries, even mild concussions , can trigger a chain reaction in the brain that disrupts neuronal communication, long-term memory, and cognition.

The study, published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation, identifies a novel interaction between an innate immune receptor in the brain called toll-like receptor 4, or TLR4, and an enzyme called MMP-9 after brain injury. In normal conditions, MMP-9 activity plays an important role in remodeling neuronal connections and the brain's extracellular matrix. The researchers used both rat and mouse models of mild-to-moderate concussive brain injury and found that levels of both TLR4 and MMP-9 were upregulated rapidly after injury.

However, when researchers blocked TLR4 signaling, MMP-9 levels remained unchanged, indicating that TLR4 is upstream of MMP-9. The team also found that blocking either TLR4 signaling or MMP-9 activity limited changes in brain circuits disrupted after injury. The researchers found that animals with TBI showed reduced synaptic plasticity and deficits in spatial memory in behavioral tests conducted one month later. To the researchers' surprise, animals treated with TLR4 or MMP-9 inhibitors early after brain injury performed significantly better.

The findings suggest that early intervention targeting this pathway after brain injury could influence long-term neurological outcomes. In the study, treatments were administered to the animals within 48 hours after injury, but benefits were still measurable one month later. The study isolates a highly specific, therapeutic target that can be intercepted in the critical window immediately following a concussion or head trauma to prevent lifelong neurological consequences





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Traumatic Brain Injuries Mild Concussions TLR4 MMP-9 Brain Injury Recovery

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