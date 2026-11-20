UC San Diego Health and Palomar UC San Diego Health receive $50 million from DHCS to expand behavioral health infrastructure and treatment access across San Diego County.

California health officials confirmed on November 20, 2026, that the California Department of Health Care Services ( DHCS) has officially approved a substantial $50 million award under the Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program ( BHCIP). This significant financial injection was granted jointly to Palomar UC San Diego Health and UC San Diego Health with the explicit goal of expanding access to critical mental health and substance use disorder treatment services for residents across the region.

The funding reflects a strategic collaborative effort among Palomar UC San Diego Health, UC San Diego Health, San Diego County Behavioral Health Services, and DHCS to address the growing behavioral health needs throughout the area. The award is designed to support three complementary projects across these two major health systems, creating a sustainable continuum of services and increasing care availability for surrounding communities.

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Strategic Care Expansion and Infrastructure

The core mechanism of this initiative involves distributing behavioral health services across three specific projects to create a robust network that connects patients to a full spectrum of care. This approach allows patients to move through a more continuum of care, ensuring they receive services closer to home while reducing barriers to treatment and improving coordination between crisis, inpatient, and outpatient settings.

Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health, emphasized that this collaboration allows the health systems to grow services across multiple care settings. She stated that the partnership enables them to connect more patients to the care they need and strengthens the behavioral health infrastructure that communities will rely on for years to come. The investment represents a crucial opportunity to expand behavioral health care throughout the region.

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Leadership Perspectives and Stakeholder Roles

Diane Hansen, CEO of Palomar UC San Diego Health, highlighted that the funding supports a sustainable strategy for expanding behavioral health care resources. She noted that the investments will strengthen access to crucial services and help create a more connected network of care for patients and families. This perspective underscores the shared commitment of both health systems to improve long-term outcomes for individuals suffering from mental health challenges.

Steve Koh, MD, MPH, MBA, psychiatrist-in-chief and associate chief medical officer for behavioral health at UC San Diego Health, provided further context on the clinical implementation. He explained that behavioral health treatment is not limited to a single touchpoint but involves a series of services that help patients when and where needed. Koh emphasized that patients require access to a full spectrum of care available across the region to be matched to the right level of care at the right location.

Implementation Timeline and Phased Rollout

The rollout of these expanded services will occur in phases across the three designated locations between 2027 and 2029. The initiative will launch first at Palomar UC San Diego Health Escondido, establishing an initial footprint for the new continuum of care. Following this initial phase, the projects at Palomar UC San Diego Health Poway and the East Campus Medical Center are expected to receive funding by early 2027.

When all these resources operate as a connected network, patients can be directed away from emergent care situations, which is a meaningful step forward for patients, families, and communities throughout the region. Crisis stabilization, inpatient care, step-down programming, and outpatient treatment will all be integrated into this broader strategy to prevent crises requiring emergency intervention.

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Workforce Development and Clinical Training

Beyond physical infrastructure, the projects will support workforce development and clinical training opportunities in behavioral health. This component is critical for addressing longstanding provider shortages while expanding access to specialized expertise throughout the region. By investing in training, the health systems aim to ensure a sustainable supply of qualified professionals capable of managing the increased demand for services.

This comprehensive approach addresses both the immediate need for treatment capacity and the long-term requirement for a skilled healthcare workforce. The integration of clinical training with service expansion ensures that the new facilities will be staffed by professionals equipped to handle the complex needs of the local population. The University of California - San Diego continues to support these efforts as part of its broader commitment to community health.