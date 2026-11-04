UC Santa Cruz Research Reveals Astrovirus Mucus Exit Strategy

Scientists at UC Santa Cruz discovered that astrovirus hijacks intestinal mucus to spread without destroying cells, offering new targets for treating pediatric diarrhea.

Researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz have identified a unique mechanism used by astrovirus to exit infected cells without causing tissue damage. The study, published on November 3, 2026, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: Pathogens, reveals that this virus hijacks the body's natural mucus production to complete its replication cycle.

Astrovirus Hijacks Goblet Cell Mucus Secretion

The core finding demonstrates that astrovirus relies on mucus secretion from goblet cells as a coordinated pathway to release viral particles. Unlike other major enteric viruses such as rotavirus and norovirus, which break through the small intestine's outer lining and cause cellular destruction, astroviruses employ a slicker strategy. This method allows the virus to proliferate while avoiding the visible signs of tissue damage typically associated with gut infections.

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Novel Exit Mechanism Prevents Host Cell Death

Natalie Pedicino, the lead author and recent Ph.D. graduate from the Cortez Lab, described the process as a novel exit strategy where the virus essentially turns goblet cells into virus factories. The team utilized both mouse and human cell-culture models to confirm that blocking mucus secretion reduced virus release levels. Conversely, stimulating mucus secretion resulted in increased virus levels, proving the direct link between mucus production and viral spread.

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Implications for Pediatric Diarrhea Treatment

This discovery highlights a new facet of enteric virus-host biology that allows for efficient particle release without killing the host cell. Valerie Cortez, senior author and professor of molecular, cell, and developmental biology at UC Santa Cruz, noted that prior to this study, the exit pathway for astroviruses was largely unknown. Understanding this interaction provides potential new targets for treatment strategies aimed at preventing astrovirus spread and reducing global pediatric mortality.

Cross-Institutional Collaboration Drives Discovery

The research involved collaboration with researchers at the Baskin School of Engineering, including Rebecca DuBois and Adam Lentz. They provided essential reagents such as purified human astrovirus spike protein and engineered antibodies that detect the virus. Co-authors Jacob Gulman and Nicole Heredia-Osuna, former undergraduates in the lab, are now pursuing graduate studies at Stony Brook University and the University of Nevada, Reno respectively.