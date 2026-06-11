UCL Researchers: Hitting Children Linked to Behavioral Problems and Poor Exam Results

Hitting children by parents or caregivers as a form of punishment is linked to behavioral problems and worse exam results, according to a new report by UCL researchers. The study found that children who experienced physical punishment at three, five, and seven were more likely to have poor educational attainment and engage in risky behaviors.

University College LondonJun 11 2026 Hitting children (often referred to as smacking) by parents or caregivers as a form of punishment is linked to behavioral problems and worse exam results and should be prohibited in England and Northern Ireland as soon as possible, UCL researchers say.

In a new report published by UCL today (Thursday June 11) entitled Physical punishment and child outcomes in the UK, the researchers found that children in England who experienced physical punishment at the ages of three, five and seven were 5.7 percentage points more likely not to get five GCSE grades A* to C (or between nine and four) including English and Maths compared with children who hadn't experienced it (48 per cent versus 42.3 per cent), once other factors were taken into account.

Similarly, children who experienced physical punishment at all three ages were 40 per cent more likely to engage in risky behaviors towards others such as bullying or having hit, shoved or pushed someone aged 14 and 26 per cent more likely aged 17. Striking a child is outlawed in Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland but remains legal in England and Northern Ireland.

Proposals to make physical punishment illegal have just been dropped in Northern Ireland – similar plans were abandoned in England last year. Worldwide, using physical punishment against children is banned in 70 countries. The new research, funded by the Nuffield Foundation and supported by the NSPCC, is the first to focus on UK data relating to the impact of physical punishment on children – previous studies have focused mostly on data from the USA.

Lead author Dr Anja Heilmann (UCL Epidemiology & Public Health) said: 'Our findings corroborate previous evidence that physical punishment has no benefits and is linked to detrimental outcomes for children's development and wellbeing. Therefore, our main recommendation is that England and Northern Ireland should follow Scotland and Wales and remove the legal defense of reasonable punishment.

The decisions by lawmakers in Northern Ireland, and last year in England, to drop plans to outlaw physical punishment are a huge missed opportunity and deeply disappointing. Children have the right to be brought up free from all forms of violence. It cannot be right that, in 2026, children in England and Northern Ireland have less legal protection from physical harm than adults.

' Dr. Anja Heilmann, Epidemiology & Public Health, UCL 'Our children must not receive the message that we can enforce our will on others through inflicting physical pain. Reforming the law in England and Northern Ireland would signal that violence is never acceptable.

' Co-author Dr Becca Lacey, Reader in Social and Lifecourse Epidemiology at City St George's, University of London and Deputy Director of the UCL-led Equalise: ESRC Centre for Lifecourse Health Equity, said: 'Physical punishment is the most common and socially accepted form of violence against children, including in the UK. The simple truth, as our research shows, is that physically punishing a child has no benefits.

Instead, it is associated with a range of shorter- and longer-term detrimental outcomes for those children, including increased risks of poorer educational attainment and adolescent antisocial behaviors. The experience of abolishing the defense of reasonable punishment in Scotland and Wales provides valuable insights and learnings for the rest of the UK and beyond. Reforming the law requires political will and leadership, and careful implementation. Once achieved, societal acceptance of law reform is high





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UCL Researchers Physical Punishment Behavioral Problems Poor Exam Results Children Education Violence Legal Protection Political Will Leadership Societal Acceptance UK Scotland Wales Republic Of Ireland England Northern Ireland USA Data Impact Children's Development Wellbeing Legal Defense Reasonable Punishment Millennium Cohort Study National Pupil Database Educational Attainment Risky Behaviors Bullying Hitting Shoved Pushed England And Northern Ireland Proposals Dropped Worldwide Ban Physical Punishment Children's Rights Violence Against Children UK Data USA Data UK Countries Decision-Making Processes Transferable Learnings Quantitative Workstream Qualitative Workstream MCS National Pupil Database England Northern Ireland Scotland Wales Republic Of Ireland USA UK Education Research Children Impact Violence Legal Protection Political Will Leadership Societal Acceptance UK Scotland Wales Republic Of Ireland England Northern Ireland USA Data Impact Children's Development Wellbeing Legal Defense Reasonable Punishment Millennium Cohort Study National Pupil Database Educational Attainment Risky Behaviors Bullying Hitting Shoved Pushed England And Northern Ireland Proposals Dropped Worldwide Ban Physical Punishment Children's Rights Violence Against Children UK Data USA Data UK Countries Decision-Making Processes Transferable Learnings Quantitative Workstream Qualitative Workstream MCS National Pupil Database England Northern Ireland Scotland Wales Republic Of Ireland USA UK Education Research Children Impact Violence Legal Protection Political Will Leadership Societal Acceptance UK Scotland Wales Republic Of Ireland England Northern Ireland USA Data Impact Children's Development Wellbeing Legal Defense Reasonable Punishment Millennium Cohort Study National Pupil Database Educational Attainment Risky Behaviors Bullying Hitting Shoved Pushed England And Northern Ireland Proposals Dropped Worldwide Ban Physical Punishment Children's Rights Violence Against Children UK Data USA Data UK Countries Decision-Making Processes Transferable Learnings Quantitative Workstream Qualitative Workstream MCS National Pupil Database England Northern Ireland Scotland Wales Republic Of Ireland USA UK Education Research Children Impact Violence Legal Protection Political Will Leadership Societal Acceptance UK Scotland Wales Republic Of Ireland England Northern Ireland USA Data Impact Children's Development Wellbeing Legal Defense Reasonable Punishment Millennium Cohort Study National Pupil Database Educational Attainment Risky Behaviors Bullying Hitting Shoved Pushed England And Northern Ireland Proposals Dropped Worldwide Ban

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