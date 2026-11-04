UCLA Police Dept Spends Over $200,000 on Drones and Less-Lethal Munitions

UCLA Police Department spent $200,000 on Skydio X10 drones and rubber bullets while requesting more pepper projectiles for campus security and Olympic preparations.

The UCLA Police Department recently revealed significant spending on advanced surveillance and less-lethal weaponry in its Annual Military Equipment report, which was published last month. The department confirmed that it purchased vast quantities of rubber bullets and three high-tech drones, with the total cost exceeding $200,000. These expenses were covered by general department funds, according to the official documentation released by the university law enforcement agency.

Detailed Drone Procurement Costs

The UCLA Police Department acquired three Skydio X10 drones, a procurement that cost the department $216,543. This purchase represents a major investment in aerial surveillance capabilities for campus security. The department has also submitted a formal request for two additional Skydio X10 units for immediate operational use. Furthermore, the report indicates that up to four more drones are being sought exclusively for training purposes to enhance officer proficiency in aerial operations.

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Expansion of Pepper Ball Inventory

Current inventory includes 1,875 PepperBall Live-X PAVA round ball projectiles and 1,000 PepperBall Live-X PAVA VXR projectiles. The standard round balls contain 5 percent PAVA powder, a chemical irritant that mimics the effects of chili peppers, causing stinging and burning sensations with a direct impact range of 60 feet. The department has requested an authorization increase of 1,000 units for the more powerful VXR variant, which offers a greater area of impact, enhanced accuracy, and a significantly longer direct impact range of 150 feet.

New Inert Training Projectiles Requested

To support officer training in enclosed spaces or sensitive locations, the department requested two practice versions of each pepper bullet type that lack the active inflammatory ingredient. These inert projectiles, labeled 'Inert' and 'VXR Inert,' are filled with a powder designed to mimic the aerodynamic behavior of live ammunition without causing physical harm. This addition addresses the need for safe training in environments where the airborne cloud of irritant powder from standard rounds would be undesirable or hazardous to bystanders.

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Expired Munitions and Safety Risks

The report disclosed that 199 units of ammunition had expired and were unused: specifically, 141 units of the Def-Tec 40mm Direct Impact Munition Model #6320 and 58 units of the Def-Tec 40mm eXact Impact Munition Model #6325. These rubber bullets carry explicit warnings from the State of California regarding exposure to Lead Salts, Methylene Chloride, and Hexavalent Chromium, chemicals known to cause cancer and reproductive harm. The department stated that these expired items will be reallocated for training purposes. Safety manuals for the FTC pepper projectile launchers, of which the department possesses four, strictly warn against aiming at vital areas, noting that impact to the head, face, eyes, ears, throat, groin, or spine could result in permanent injury or death.

Justification for Expanded Capabilities

The UCLA Police Department justified the acquisition of this equipment by citing the need to support the department's growth and expansion. Specific reasons included the university's acquisition and construction of additional housing, medical, and administrative properties. Additionally, the department noted that these preparations are intended to ensure readiness for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The procurement comes amidst a history of campus protests, particularly following October 7, when pro-Palestine encampments led to clashes and required police intervention to maintain peace on the UCLA campus.