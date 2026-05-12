UEFA Champions League Qualification and Transfer Window Decisions for Manchester United

After qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, Manchester United is now focused on the transfer window, with a range of decisions to be made, including the appointment of a permanent manager. Strengthening the squad is crucial to their bid for success next season.

Manchester United can now turn their attention towards the transfer window after achieving Champions League qualification, with a number of crucial decisions this summer, not least the appointment of a permanent manager.

Strengthening the squad will prove essential as United aim to challenge across all competitions next season. Maxi Araujo, a Sporting CP left-back, has reportedly emerged as a potential target for United, with talks between the club and his representatives said to have commenced.

Moreover, Rafael Leao, an AC Milan forward, is also on the radar, despite recent criticism and struggles in form. The club, including United, has conducted exploratory talks with Leao's representatives and could still pose a challenge in their pursuit of a new left-back





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Manchester United Champions League Qualification Transfer Decision Transfer Window Maxi Araujo Rafael Leao

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