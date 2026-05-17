UFC fighter Ronda Rousey earns double the bankroll after triumph over Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey emerged victorious against Gina Carano, beating the former Star Wars star within 15 seconds, and now it has been revealed how much each fighter will earn from the clash. Gina Carano, a former Star Wars star with a Hollywood career, was defeated by Ronda Rousey within 15 seconds in a fight that had been anticipated for years.

Ronda Rousey emerged victorious against Gina Carano , beating the former Star Wars star within 15 seconds, and now it has been revealed how much each fighter will earn from the clash.

Gina Carano, a former Star Wars star with a Hollywood career, was defeated by Ronda Rousey within 15 seconds in a fight that had been anticipated for years. Both fighters had not fought for several years, with Rousey's last fight coming in 2016 before retiring from the sport and Carano's last fight coming in 2009.

The fighters were lured back into the cage for Saturday's card at the Intuit Dome with the promise of a bumper payday, and now this has been revealed. Ronda Rousey has reportedly earned $2.2 million, which is double the purse of Carano's earnings as she pocketed $1.05 million. Despite Carano earning over $1 million, she was not the second-highest-paid athlete on the bill, as this honour went to Francis Ngannou, as he made $1.5 million





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