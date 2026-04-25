UFC Fighter Tim Means Charged with Felony Child Abuse

Veteran UFC fighter Tim Means has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse following an alleged altercation with his 17-year-old daughter. The incident, reported to police by the daughter herself, involved accusations of physical assault during an argument over chores. Means has been released on his own recognizance while the case remains open.

UFC fighter Tim Means is facing serious legal repercussions following allegations of felony child abuse . The 42-year-old mixed martial artist was arrested in Tijeras, New Mexico , on Wednesday after his 17-year-old daughter contacted law enforcement to report a physical assault.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over household chores, escalating into a violent confrontation that has now led to criminal charges. Details outlined in the criminal complaint filed by the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office paint a disturbing picture of the alleged abuse. The daughter claims that Means headbutted her, causing visible injuries to her face and nose, and then proceeded to grab her by the throat in a manner that restricted her breathing.

The complaint specifically notes visible marks on the teenager’s neck consistent with strangulation, along with blood and bruising resulting from the alleged headbutt and subsequent strikes. Further exacerbating the situation, the daughter alleges that Means threw a potato at her face before striking her in the head with a closed fist when she attempted to defend herself. These accusations, if proven true, represent a severe breach of trust and a violent act against a family member.

Means was taken into custody and subsequently released on his own recognizance on Friday, however, the case remains open and active. While Means reportedly acknowledged an argument took place with his daughter to the police, he maintains that any physical contact was solely intended to prevent her from physically harming him. This claim is directly contradicted by the daughter’s detailed account and the physical evidence documented in the criminal complaint.

The severity of the charges carries significant implications for Means’ career and personal life. As a veteran fighter with a lengthy history in the UFC, having competed in 30 bouts since rejoining the organization in 2014, Means’ reputation and future within the sport are now in jeopardy. Beyond his fighting career, Means also serves as a wrestling coach at Moriarty High School, a position that could also be affected by the ongoing legal proceedings.

His professional fighting record currently stands at 33 wins, 17 losses, and 1 draw, but his recent performance has been declining, with five losses in his last six fights, including a recent defeat to Court McGee in October 2024. The UFC has yet to issue an official statement regarding the arrest or any potential disciplinary measures, but the organization is likely to be closely monitoring the situation.

The legal process is now underway in Bernalillo County, and Means faces the possibility of a felony conviction if found guilty. A felony conviction would almost certainly impact his ability to compete in the UFC, potentially leading to suspension or even termination of his contract. The case highlights the critical importance of addressing domestic violence and protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly within family settings.

The allegations against Means serve as a stark reminder that violence is never the answer, and that accountability is essential for those accused of abusive behavior. The outcome of this case will not only determine Means’ future in mixed martial arts but also send a message about the consequences of domestic abuse.

The focus now shifts to the judicial system, where evidence will be presented, and a determination will be made regarding the validity of the accusations and the appropriate course of action. The situation is a developing one, and further updates will be provided as they become available. The community awaits the results of the investigation and the subsequent legal proceedings with a keen interest, hoping for a just resolution that prioritizes the safety and well-being of all involved





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Crime News Tim Means UFC Child Abuse Felony Arrest Domestic Violence Bernalillo County New Mexico MMA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lawyer Tim Foden's Rise as a Champion for Mining CompaniesA profile of Tim Foden, a lawyer who has become a leading figure in international arbitration for mining companies, detailing his career path from terrorism litigation to winning high-stakes cases against governments worldwide. He emphasizes a practical, results-oriented approach to legal representation.

Read more »

Driving test expert explains what road sign on 'dangerous' street really meansIf you're preparing for your theory exam, it's so important to know what the road signs mean. Now a driving test expert revealed what this symbol means on a 'dangerous' street

Read more »

Devon woman with MS says she was spat at for using Blue BadgeAntje Ronneberger says symptoms like balance problems means strangers wrongly assume she is drunk.

Read more »

UFC: Louie Sutherland steps in on one week's notice to fight Tai Tuivasa in PerthTai Tuivasa's homecoming bout at UFC Perth is back on after Briton Louie Sutherland agreed to take the fight on short notice.

Read more »

Emotional John Conteh moment summed up what legendary boxer means to LiverpoolECHO reporter Ryan Paton was in attendance to review the Royal Court's stage adaptation of John Conteh's extraordinary story

Read more »

Russian drones shot down by RAF fighter jets over Ukraine as Putin launches attacksVladimir Putin’s forces attacked ports on the River Danube in Ukraine before two Royal Air Force Eurofighters were scrambled from Romania.

Read more »