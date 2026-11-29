Cyril Shing, dismissed from University of the Arts London for an affair with a student, now works at Kingston University after filing a racial discrimination claim.

Cyril Shing, a former senior lecturer at the University of the Arts London, has been employed in a similar role at Kingston University, nine months after his dismissal for gross misconduct. The Chinese-born academic, who is in his fifties, left the London-based arts university in December 2020 following an investigation into his romantic relationship with a 29-year-old student.

The Dismissal and Disciplinary Process

Shing was terminated without notice by his department manager, the late Professor David Crow, a former graphic designer who had previously designed an album cover for the Rolling Stones. The disciplinary proceedings were initiated after the student, identified as 'EA', reported that Shing had engaged in inappropriate professional behavior. Professor Crow concluded that Shing's actions violated university policies on professional boundaries, leading to his immediate dismissal.

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Details of the Relationship and Conflict

The misconduct stemmed from an intense friendship that evolved into a romantic affair, beginning while 'EA' was already in a relationship with another person. The pair began dining together and exchanging poems on Valentine's Day, with Shing even purchasing a plane ticket to New York as a graduation gift. The relationship deteriorated when Shing expressed a desire for marriage and described her in a traditional Chinese wedding outfit, which made 'EA' uncomfortable. She subsequently broke off the relationship and stopped communicating with him.

The Tribunal and Racial Discrimination Claims

Following the breakup, Shing drove to 'EA's' home in March 2020, just before the first Covid lockdown, where he waited outside her residence. He claimed this was due to concern for her welfare after she ceased responding to his messages. Shing subsequently filed an industrial tribunal claim, arguing that his dismissal was racially motivated. He alleged that he was treated unfairly compared to non-Chinese colleagues who received lighter sanctions for similar misconduct allegations.

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Comparison with Other Staff Members

Shing cited two specific British heritage lecturers who he claimed escaped dismissal despite comparable accusations. One colleague faced investigations involving the misuse of power, inappropriate conduct toward students, and unwanted physical touching, while another received only a final written warning for sending inappropriate text messages. Additionally, Shing asserted that the late Professor Crow had previously maintained a personal relationship with a junior staff member without facing disciplinary action.

New Employment at Kingston University

Despite the legal challenges and allegations of misconduct, Shing secured a new position in the interior design department at Kingston University. The campus is located in south-west London, approximately 13 miles from his previous employer. He began his role in a similar capacity to his former position, marking a significant professional transition shortly after his termination from the University of the Arts London. Shing had previously worked for the world-renowned architect Dame Zaha Hadid before joining the university sector.