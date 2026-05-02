UK Airlines Confident Despite Jet Fuel Shortage Warnings

Leading European budget airlines reassure travelers that they anticipate no disruptions to flight schedules this summer, despite warnings of potential jet fuel shortages in the UK due to Middle East tensions. Airlines are actively managing fuel supplies and absorbing potential cost increases to maintain stable prices for customers.

Concerns regarding potential jet fuel shortages in the UK this summer, sparked by warnings from Allianz’s head of corporate research Ano Kuhanathan, have been addressed by leading European budget airlines who express confidence in maintaining normal flight operations.

Kuhanathan highlighted the UK’s particular vulnerability due to its heavy reliance on imported jet fuel, with approximately three-quarters of Europe’s supply originating in the Middle East and traversing the critical Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized the UK’s structural exposure, citing a persistent refining kerosene deficit that makes it especially susceptible to supply disruptions. The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz poses a significant risk, leaving the UK more vulnerable than other European nations.

This assessment followed a separate warning from Heathrow airport anticipating that passenger numbers could be impacted by the ongoing situation in the Middle East. However, major airlines are actively working to mitigate these risks and reassure travelers. Despite the analyst’s warnings, representatives from Jet2, Ryanair, easyJet, and Wizz Air have publicly stated their commitment to operating full flight schedules throughout the peak summer season. Jet2 affirmed continuous communication with fuel suppliers and anticipates operating its planned program without interruption.

Ryanair’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary, indicated a receding risk of supply disruption, particularly before the end of June, while acknowledging the UK’s heightened exposure compared to other major countries. EasyJet confirmed plans for a full network schedule, with its holidays division assuring customers of no unexpected supplementary charges.

Wizz Air UK’s managing director, Yvonne Moynihan, emphasized the airline’s resilience and adaptability to crises, stating that they foresee no fuel shortages and possess alternative sourcing strategies, including ‘tankering’ – carrying extra fuel or making refueling stops in other countries. Furthermore, Jet2, easyJet and TUI have all committed to absorbing any fuel cost increases, ensuring passengers won’t face additional fees. This proactive approach aims to maintain traveler confidence and minimize disruption.

The situation is also influencing traveler behavior, with Skyscanner reporting a shift in demand rather than a complete decline. Laura Lindsay, a Skyscanner spokesperson, noted a potential increase in domestic travel as international bookings become more cautious. Jet2 has observed a trend towards last-minute bookings since the start of the Iran conflict, reflecting growing anxiety among holidaymakers. While passenger numbers are up 6.2% overall, the closer proximity of bookings to departure dates suggests increased uncertainty.

Airlines are actively monitoring the situation and maintaining close dialogue with suppliers and airport partners. Wizz Air’s ability to ‘tanker’ fuel demonstrates a preparedness for potential disruptions, while Ryanair’s assessment of a receding risk offers a more optimistic outlook. The combined efforts of these airlines, coupled with their commitment to price stability, aim to ensure a smooth summer travel experience for passengers despite the geopolitical challenges and potential fuel supply concerns.

The industry is demonstrating a robust response to the evolving situation, prioritizing operational continuity and customer reassurance





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