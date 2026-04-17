UK and France to Lead Multinational Force Securing Strait of Hormuz Amidst International Tensions

Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans for a joint UK-French led multinational naval force to ensure the open passage of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil route. The initiative, discussed at a Paris conference with 40 nations, aims to provide a peaceful and defensive presence to reassure commercial shipping and support mine clearance operations. The announcement comes as Iran reopens the strait, following a period of closures that had driven up global energy prices. Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump publicly rejected allied assistance in managing the situation, highlighting a potential divergence in international approaches.

The United Kingdom and France are set to co-lead a multinational naval force aimed at securing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global oil trade. This initiative was announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a significant international conference in Paris, attended by leaders from 40 nations with vested interests in maintaining the free flow of energy supplies through the strategic waterway. Starmer emphasized that the mission, once hostilities in the Iran conflict subside, will be strictly defensive and peaceful, focusing on reassuring commercial shipping and assisting with mine clearance operations.

His remarks were made alongside the leaders of France, Germany, and Italy, underscoring a united front on this critical issue. This development comes at a time of heightened global tensions. Iran had previously announced the reopening of the Strait, which it had closed earlier in response to military actions, a move that had previously sent global energy prices soaring. However, the collaborative effort in Paris was starkly contrasted by a public statement from former US President Donald Trump.

Via his Truth Social platform, Trump indicated that the United States did not require assistance from its allies in managing the Strait of Hormuz situation, dismissing NATO members as a 'Paper Tiger' and advising them to stay away unless they intended to secure oil for themselves. This statement highlights a divergence in approach between the UK and France, and the stance of the former US President, potentially complicating international cooperation.

The Strait of Hormuz has been a focal point of geopolitical friction, experiencing blockades by Iran since late February following joint US-Israeli strikes. This disruption threatened global oil supplies, prompting retaliatory measures from the US, including blockades on Iran's oil ports, aimed at curtailing Tehran's revenue. The Paris meeting, which included the International Maritime Organisation, convened to chart a course for a multinational mission to safeguard freedom of navigation.

Prime Minister Starmer formally confirmed the joint leadership with France, inviting all nations with a stake in global trade to join the endeavor. A military planning conference is slated for London the following week to flesh out the mission's specifics, with over a dozen countries already expressing willingness to contribute resources. The announcement was met with positive market reactions, as oil prices tumbled and stock markets rallied following Iran's declaration of the Strait's reopening.

Brent crude saw a significant drop, and the FTSE 100 index experienced gains. Despite these positive market movements and the declaration of the Strait's reopening, the deployment of naval assets to Hormuz remains unlikely until hostilities cease, due to the inherent risks of attack from Iran's coastline.





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Strait Of Hormuz Multinational Force Keir Starmer Emmanuel Macron Donald Trump Geopolitics Energy Security Naval Operations International Cooperation

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