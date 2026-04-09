The UK and Donald Trump are at odds over the ongoing crisis in the Gulf, with disagreements centered on Iran's potential control and taxation of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global oil and gas transport. The situation is exacerbated by uncertainties surrounding the US-Israeli conflict, Trump's criticism of NATO allies, and proposed tolling of tankers. Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper have voiced concerns, urging de-escalation and a lasting peace.

The UK is on a collision course with Donald Trump over the escalating tensions in the Gulf, with warnings against allowing Iran control of the vital Strait of Hormuz. Sir Keir Starmer has emphasized that Iran must not be permitted to 'hold the Strait of Hormuz to ransom,' expressing concerns that Iran might be allowed to impose taxes on tankers using the waterway as part of a potential agreement with the United States.

This situation arises amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the US-Israeli conflict, which has contributed to a notable increase in UK energy prices. Despite the White House's declaration of a decisive victory, the exact control of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for 20% of global oil and gas transport, remains ambiguous. Iranian officials have proposed imposing tolls on tankers using the Strait, payable in cryptocurrency at a rate of $1 per barrel, potentially costing each ship around £2.2 million. While the White House initially rejected this proposal, Trump later indicated openness to the idea, suggesting a 'beautiful' joint venture with America. The lack of clarity and the proposed taxes have caused disarray in the Middle East. Tehran regime closed the Straits again overnight, blaming continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon. This has prompted Trump to threaten intensified attacks on Iran if a deal isn't reached, further straining transatlantic relations, which are at a low point. Trump's frustration is also directed towards NATO allies for their reluctance to support a US-led attack on Iran, raising concerns about potential withdrawal of US troops from countries where they have been stationed for decades. Yvette Cooper has also stressed the importance of preventing Iran from taxing tankers in the Gulf. The situation is further complicated by Trump's calls for NATO member nations to assist in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which were met with non-participation from the allies. This has led to Trump criticizing NATO on social media. Mark Rutte, the NATO Secretary General, adopted a conciliatory tone, praising Trump for the ceasefire agreement. During his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Sir Keir Starmer reaffirmed the UK's commitment to de-escalation and the need for a lasting peace, reiterating that Iran must not hold the Strait of Hormuz to ransom. He emphasized the importance of international cooperation in finding a solution. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has similarly voiced concerns over Iran's potential imposition of tolls. A speech by her is expected to emphasize that rights of passage must not be unilaterally withdrawn or sold off. Keir Starmer's visit to the Middle East continues, following his meeting with Saudi Leader Mohammed Bin Salman in Jeddah. Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire and reopening the waterway while a 10-point peace plan is negotiated by both sides. Exact terms are unsettled. Ships must notify intermediary companies linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of their cargo, destination and owner, with tolls of at least $1 per barrel payable in Chinese yuan or cryptocurrency. Trump welcomed the idea, describing it as a joint venture for securing the route. However, Tehran has since halted tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, warning of potential targeting of unauthorized ships. State media warns of ceasefire failure if Israel continues attacking Lebanon. Ms. Cooper warned Lebanon must be included in the Iran ceasefire or it could 'destabilise the whole region'





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