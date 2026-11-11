UK argues Russia must feel threatened to deter Kremlin actions

Former national security adviser Lord Sedwill urges Britain and NATO to adopt an offensive posture against Russia, stressing that defence alone cannot deter President Putin's disruptive moves.

Former UK national security adviser Lord Sedwill told senior military and political leaders that Britain and its NATO partners must make Russian President Vladimir Putin feel threatened if they hope to deter his disruptive and illegal actions. He called for a strategic shift from a purely defensive posture to one that creates dilemmas for Moscow, warning that a defensive strategy alone will not stop the Kremlin from probing Western defences.

Strategic Security Shift Urged by Lord Sedwill

Addressing the Atlantic Future Forum aboard the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales docked in Oslo, Lord Sedwill emphasised that deterrence is not merely about building better defences but about imposing risk on the adversary. He described how hybrid warfare now includes cyber‑attacks, bomb threats, assassination plots and disinformation campaigns, and argued that the West must counter not only with conventional weapons but with a calculated offensive stance that forces Russia to consider the consequences of its actions.

Also read Jamie Campbell Bower: Lighter role ‘more challenging’ than playing a villain

The former Cabinet Secretary noted that Britain is already engaged in counter‑hybrid operations against Russia and Iran. He cited Iranian cyber operatives who were allegedly flooding social media with pro‑Scottish independence messages as an example of how state actors undermine political cohesion in allied countries. He warned that such actions demand more than defensive remedies.

Russia's Northern Expansions Heighten Tensions

Lord Sedwill highlighted recent Russian moves on NATO's northern flank, where Kremlin forces are reinforcing command posts along the High North. The Kremlin is reportedly erecting sandbag walls, installing anti‑drone netting and strengthening positions along its border with member states. These preparations, he said, reveal an increased threat perception from Russia and a readiness to confront NATO in the Arctic region.

Advertisement

Vice Admiral Rune Andersen, a senior Norwegian naval officer, echoed these concerns, noting the visible physical defenses being built by Russia near Norway's coast. Norwegian intelligence chief Kristin Ven Bruusgaard added that the heightened threat perception by both sides raises the risk of misunderstandings, potentially leading to rapid escalation if the red lines of each side are not clearly understood.

Implications for NATO's Defence Posture

Lord Sedwill challenged NATO to avoid conceding the initiative to the Kremlin, arguing that a joint offensive posture would send a clear message that Moscow's probing will be met with consequences across land, sea, air, cyber and information domains. He suggested that creating strategic dilemmas-such as proactive cyber operations or timely air‑space countermeasures-could deter Russian escalation by ensuring that each move by Moscow carries a calculable risk.

He concluded that the Western alliance must remain prepared to switch from defence to offence when necessary, lest the adversary exploit the static nature of conventional deterrence. His remarks come at a time when Britain and its partners are intensifying joint exercises and bolstering Arctic capabilities to counter Russia's expanding footprint in the region.