UK arrests senior US soldier amid espionage claim, Kremlin denies ties

A 41‑year‑old US Army officer was detained in Gloucestershire on suspected espionage for Russia. The Kremlin insists no link exists; US and UK authorities confirm joint investigation.

A 41‑year‑old senior US Army soldier was arrested near Gloucester on Tuesday after police said he was suspected of aiding Russian intelligence. The suspect was held on charges under the National Security Act 2023, and investigators from the United Kingdom, the United States, the FBI and the US military are working together to unpick the allegations.

Details of the arrest and investigation

The arrested officer was taken into custody near Gloucester, and the authorities are conducting a search of two locations in Gloucestershire while further evidence is gathered.

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British police, the FBI and the US Army Counterintelligence Command have confirmed that the investigation is continuing in close cooperation. The United Kingdom has no evidence that the Kremlin was involved, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer any questions about the case.

Statements from US and UK law‑enforcement officials

FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the arrest "involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies". He underlined that the FBI had made 167 counter‑intelligence and espionage arrests in the last 21 months.

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Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said the investigation "demonstrates the strength of our UK and US law enforcement and national security partnerships" and praised the cooperation between the two countries.

US Army counter‑intelligence perspective

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, noted that the case highlights the threat of insider espionage. He thanked UK and FBI colleagues for their professionalism and teamwork, and urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the appropriate counterintelligence office.

Next steps and broader implications

Both sides have confirmed that the investigation will continue to gather evidence against the alleged senior soldier and to determine whether any Russian intelligence activity was involved. No further details of the investigation have been released at this time, but the cooperation between the United Kingdom and the United States is expected to play a key role in tracking the case forward.