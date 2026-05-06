UK Authorities Arrest Fraudulent Legal Advisers Coaching Asylum Seekers to Fake Sexual Orientation

Two individuals were arrested in east London after an investigation revealed they were charging migrants thousands of pounds to fake LGBT identities for asylum claims.

The United Kingdom has witnessed a significant crackdown on immigration fraud following the arrest of two individuals linked to a scheme that encouraged asylum seekers to fabricate claims of being gay.

These arrests, carried out by the Criminal and Financial Investigations section of the Home Office's Immigration Enforcement Team, followed coordinated raids in east London. A woman in her late 40s was detained on suspicion of providing immigration services contrary to the Immigration and Asylum Act, while a man in his early twenties was arrested on suspicion of fraud.

The operation was the culmination of a government probe triggered by an undercover investigation that caught legal advisers on camera advising migrants to lie about their sexual orientation to secure a stay in Britain. The depth of the deception was unveiled through a detailed investigation by the BBC, which exposed a clandestine network of experts charging exorbitant fees, some as high as 7,000 pounds, to coach migrants whose visas were nearing expiration.

These advisers did not merely suggest lying; they provided a comprehensive toolkit for fraud. This included the creation of elaborate cover stories and the falsification of evidence such as forged supporting letters, medical reports, and photographs taken at LGBT nightclubs. The goal was to enable migrants, particularly those from countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh where homosexual acts remain illegal and punishable, to claim that they faced deadly persecution if returned to their home nations.

One specific instance highlighted the brazen nature of the operation. Undercover reporters posed as students with expiring visas and contacted Law and Justice Solicitors in east London. A paralegal named Mazedul Hasan Shakil directed them to Tanisa Khan, an advisor associated with Worcester LGBT, a group claiming to support gay and lesbian asylum seekers. Khan was filmed explicitly telling the reporter to claim to be an LGBT person, even after the reporter admitted they were not.

She offered a package deal worth 2,500 pounds that included club photographs, fabricated letters of relationship, and a formal endorsement from the Worcester LGBT organization. The scale of the deception became even more apparent during an event held at the Beckton Community Centre in east London. The Worcester LGBT Eid Milan Party was attended by over 175 men from across the United Kingdom.

In a shocking revelation, several attendees openly admitted to undercover reporters that almost none of the people present were actually gay. One individual stated that not even 0.01 percent of the attendees identified as gay, despite the group's website claiming it only supports genuine LGBT asylum seekers and holding formal recognition from the Home Office. This scandal has sparked a fierce political debate regarding the integrity of the British asylum system.

Immigration Minister Mike Tapp, who was present at one of the raids, emphasized that such fraudulent advice severely undermines the claims of genuine refugees who are fleeing war and actual persecution. He asserted that the government would aggressively pursue those providing such 'dodgy advice' to prevent the abuse of a system meant for the vulnerable.

Meanwhile, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp used the incident to criticize the current administration, calling it 'migration madness'. He argued that the government had been slow to react to fraudulent claims and criticized the Labour party for a perceived lack of control over the borders, contrasting this with the Conservative BORDERS plan which proposes banning asylum claims from illegal arrivals and leaving the ECHR.

Statistically, the situation reflects a broader trend in immigration patterns for 2025, where overall asylum claims exceeded 100,000. Notably, 35 percent of these claims were made by individuals whose student, work, or tourist visas had already expired, a figure that significantly outweighs the number of arrivals via small boats.

This suggests that the asylum system is being systematically targeted by unscrupulous legal advisers who view the desperation of migrants as a lucrative business opportunity, extracting high fees in exchange for fabricated identities and forged documentation





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