UK Baby Name Trends in 2025: Amelia Tops Girls' List, Muhammad Remains Most Popular for Boys

The latest Office for National Statistics data reveals the most popular baby names in the UK for 2025, with Amelia overtaking Olivia for girls and Muhammad maintaining its top spot for boys. The report also highlights names with hidden meanings that parents might regret, along with the top 100 names and their ranking shifts from the previous year.

Parents in the UK showed clear preferences in baby names for 2025, with Amelia overtaking Olivia as the most popular name for girls, while Muhammad retained its position as the top choice for boys, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics for England and Wales.

Other favored names for girls included Lily, Ivy, and Eliana, while boys were commonly named Noah, Leo, and Theo. However, choosing a name can be challenging, and some parents may later regret their choice upon discovering its hidden meaning. Baby Essentials experts at For Your Little One have compiled a list of names that parents might reconsider due to their original meanings, not because they are inherently wrong, but because they carry dark, unlucky, or downbeat connotations.

Some examples include Mallory, derived from Old French meaning unfortunate, Tristan, associated with sadness, Mara, meaning bitter in Hebrew, and Dolores, which translates to sorrows in Spanish. Other names with potentially regrettable meanings include Brónagh, meaning sorrow in Irish, Claudia, linked to the Latin word for lame, Cecilia, meaning blind, and Portia, derived from the Latin word for pig. Cameron, meaning crooked nose in Scots Gaelic, also made the list.

For those seeking inspiration, the ONS has released the top 100 names for boys and girls, along with their rankings compared to the previous year. For girls, Amelia rose to the top, followed by Olivia, Lily, Ivy, and Eliana, while for boys, Muhammad remained the most popular, followed by Noah, Leo, and Theo. The rankings also revealed significant shifts, with names like Eliana and Aya rising rapidly in popularity, while others like Willow and Florence saw a decline.

The data provides valuable insights into naming trends and the evolving preferences of parents across the UK





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