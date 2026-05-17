The Met Office has predicted that temperatures will rise to the mid-20s next week ahead of the late May bank holiday weekend, with parts of the UK set to be hotter than Barcelona. The first half of the week is still going to be changeable, with temperatures at the start of the week still a little subdued for the time of the year. On Wednesday (May 20), there will be a mixture of sunshine and showers, but temperatures in the south of England will climb towards 20C. On Thursday and Friday (May 21 and 22), it will be increasingly drier and brighter, especially for England and Wales, with maximum temperatures of 26C possible on Friday in the south east.

Temperatures are set to soar over the bank holiday weekend, with parts of the UK set to be hotter than Barcelona. The Met Office has predicted that maximum temperatures could rise to around 26C on Friday (May 22).

Most of the UK is expected to enjoy warm dry conditions due to a band of high pressure sweeping the nation. The first half of the week is still going to be changeable, with temperatures at the start of the week still a little subdued for the time of the year.

On Wednesday (May 20), there will be a mixture of sunshine and showers, but temperatures in the south of England will climb towards 20C. On Thursday and Friday (May 21 and 22), it will be increasingly drier and brighter, especially for England and Wales, with maximum temperatures of 26C possible on Friday in the south east





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UK Bank Holiday Weekend Forecast Temperatures Set To Soar Parts Of UK Set To Be Hotter Than Barcelona Met Office Prediction High Pressure Sweeping The Nation Warm Dry Conditions Changeable Weather Subdued Temperatures At The Start Of The Week Mixture Of Sunshine And Showers Increasingly Drier And Brighter Maximum Temperatures Of 26C Possible

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