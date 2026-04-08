UK Beaches to Rival Greece as Britain Experiences Unusual Heatwave

Parts of the UK are set to be hotter than Greece this week, with several beaches offering temperatures that rival those in the Mediterranean. Discover the best UK beaches to enjoy the unexpected heatwave.

While images of sun-kissed beaches and balmy temperatures often conjure thoughts of the Caribbean, Greece , and Spain, a surprising turn of events is unfolding. Parts of Britain are experiencing a heatwave that will surpass the temperatures in Greece this week. The Met Office predicts warm weather and sunshine will blanket much of England and Wales, with temperatures significantly above average. London and the southeast of England can anticipate highs of 24°C with bright sunshine.

The forecast for Thursday indicates the weather will become wetter and windier across the north and west, while the southeast is expected to remain warm and dry. Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst of the Met Office noted the unseasonably warm conditions for this time of year. Meanwhile, in various parts of Greece, the sunny weather may be cooler than in the UK. For example, Paxos is expected to reach highs of 19°C on Wednesday and 17°C on Thursday, while Chania, Crete, will see highs of 20°C and 18°C, according to Met Office data. This presents an excellent opportunity to enjoy a beach day closer to home, with several UK beaches rivalling those in Greece in terms of temperature. \Several UK beaches are poised to offer a delightful experience. Whitstable beach in Kent, famous for its colourful beach huts, is expected to reach 23°C on Wednesday, making it a prime choice. Located on the north coast of Kent, west of Margate, it's popular for cyclists, walkers, and food enthusiasts seeking excellent seafood. The pebble beach is celebrated for its beauty, with the bohemian town adding to its charm. Saltburn-by-the-Sea in Redcar and Cleveland, recently hailed as the UK's most underrated seaside town, will see highs of 20°C on Wednesday. It's known for its Victorian architecture, including the Saltburn Pier (1869) and the Saltburn Cliff Lift (1884), making this North Yorkshire seaside town a must-visit. Mothecombe beach in Plymouth, Devon, known for its less crowded shores and unspoiled scenery, is expected to reach 22°C on Wednesday. It's ideal for swimming, with shallow waters and fine sand at low tide. Holkham Beach in Norfolk, an award-winning beach with golden sand, dunes, and pine forests, will experience highs of 22°C on Wednesday and 21°C on Thursday. This natural paradise also features a grazing marsh and is a haven for animal lovers and sun-seekers. Calshot beach in Hampshire, with panoramic views of the Solent, Isle of Wight, and the coastline, will reach 21°C. Visitors have praised its clean beach and suitability for various activities. \For those seeking a more dramatic setting, Durdle Door beach along Dorset's Jurassic Coast is set to see temperatures up to 21°C. This iconic landmark attracts many visitors. Hunstanton, Norfolk, the only west-facing resort on England's east coast, will likely be one of the warmest destinations, reaching 23°C on Wednesday and 20°C on Thursday. It offers a Victorian town and a lively family centre with a large sandy beach, amusements, and a theatre. This week presents a great opportunity to explore the UK's diverse coastline and enjoy the unusually warm weather. The beaches mentioned offer a variety of experiences, from bustling seaside towns to tranquil, unspoiled shores, all offering a fantastic alternative to travelling abroad, especially given the warmer conditions expected compared to some popular European destinations. So, whether one seeks a lively atmosphere or a peaceful retreat, these UK beaches have something to offer everyone. The weather forecast indicates these destinations are set to provide a memorable experience. The combination of warm temperatures and beautiful scenery makes them perfect for a relaxing beach day





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