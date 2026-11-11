UK boosts 'steel ring' around nuclear bases as Iranian drone threat rises

Britain expands security around critical military sites after Iranian reports of drone attacks. 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group and new counter‑drone technology to guard naval bases and fuel depots.

Britain has intensified security measures around its most sensitive military and nuclear sites after intelligence warned that Iran could launch drone attacks on locations such as the Royal Navy's Faslane base and the Red Dragon de‑mining depot. The Defence Ministry has announced a £470million investment in counter‑drone technology, including a £15million allocation for new GPS geofencing systems, as part of a broader effort to protect the UK's strategic deterrent.

How the new security ring functions

The new security ring relies on a combination of ground patrols, air‑space restrictions and electronic counter‑measures. Royal Marines from the 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group - a 460‑strong elite unit based at Faslane - will conduct close‑quarters inspections and monitor waterfront access points. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence will enforce restricted airspace over more than 44 critical defence sites, with a further 155 sites slated for restrictions in the coming months. The government also trialled a new drone‑tracking system that uses radio‑frequency jammers to shut down drones that penetrate the perimeter.

Also read ‘We will see what happens’: Iranian state media targets three UK airbases as US move aircraft

Stakeholder reactions and competing claims

Iranian officials denied any involvement in the alleged drone threat, describing the reports as "unsubstantiated and exaggerated". In contrast, UK security sources confirmed that the Iranian Ministry of Defence had developed UAVs capable of carrying small explosive devices that could ignite fuel vapour once a drone landed on a aircraft wing."" That calculation led former US President Donald Trump to issue a direct instruction to relocate US aircraft from RAF Mildenhall to safer bases during the same period.

The MOD noted that the nuclear submarine base at Faslane and the Royal Naval Armament Depot at Coulport will receive additional surveillance assets. The 43 Commando unit's O and P squadrons specialise in waterfront nuclear security, and their training emphasises night operations, underground facility access and small‑craft handling, skills deemed essential for countering potential Iranian sabotage.

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Concrete impacts for bases and future steps

On the ground, security patrols have already been deployed to the Finnart Oil Terminal and the Glenmallan jetty that ships conventional armaments from the Glen Douglas munitions store. The terminal's purchase by the MOD earlier this year as a naval fuel depot adds a new layer to the defence grid, as it holds large volumes of aviation fuel and other hazardous materials that could become a high‑risk target.

The MOD announced that the £470million spend will include the immediate deployment of counter‑drone solutions to sites with the highest risk profiles. The next phase will see the installation of dedicated anti‑drone shelters at both Faslane and Coulport, followed by a comprehensive review of all critical sites by the end of 2025. These measures aim to prevent a scenario where a malfunctioning drone could trigger a catastrophic explosion at a strategic location.

Citizens living near the affected sites, including those in Raigmore and Garelochhead, have reported increased police patrols and restricted access to certain waterfront areas. The Ministry of Defence has stated that national security remains its top priority, emphasizing its commitment to safeguarding people, infrastructure and local communities against emerging threats such as Iranian UAVs.