UK Borrowing Falls But Middle East Crisis Threatens Progress

Government borrowing decreased in the last financial year thanks to tax hikes, but the looming threat of conflict in the Middle East is expected to reverse this trend and fuel inflation.

Recent official figures reveal a complex picture of the UK's public finances . Government borrowing for the 12 months ending in March reached £132 billion, a decrease of £19.8 billion compared to the previous financial year.

This reduction in borrowing is largely attributed to increased tax revenues, particularly stemming from changes implemented under the current Chancellor, Rachel Reeves. These changes include significant increases in income tax, VAT, corporation tax, and notably, employer National Insurance contributions, which rose substantially following a hike in April of the previous year. The total tax intake reached £845.4 billion, a considerable jump of £54.7 billion over the year.

However, this positive trend was counterbalanced by a substantial increase in government spending. Departmental spending on goods and services surged by £27.9 billion to £461.6 billion, driven by public sector pay rises and the persistent pressure of inflation.

Furthermore, benefit payments saw a significant increase of £20.7 billion, reaching £327.3 billion, largely due to adjustments including those made to state pensions. Even the cost of servicing the national debt rose, increasing by £12.2 billion to £97.6 billion, reflecting heightened market anxieties. The initial improvement in the fiscal situation, however, is now facing potential headwinds.

The escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly the anticipated impact of a potential wider conflict involving Iran, are expected to fuel inflation and stifle economic growth. This shift in the global landscape casts a shadow over the previously encouraging figures, suggesting that the downward trend in borrowing may be short-lived. While borrowing in March itself fell to £12.6 billion, a year-on-year decrease of £1.4 billion and the lowest for that month since 2022, it slightly exceeded analyst expectations.

The full-year borrowing figure also fell slightly below the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) forecast of £132.7 billion, marking the lowest level since the 2022-23 financial year. The ONS data indicates that as a percentage of GDP, borrowing has fallen to its lowest level since 2019-20, before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the increase in spending, the rise in tax receipts managed to offset it, resulting in the overall reduction in borrowing.

The Chancellor’s policies have demonstrably increased the tax burden, with an estimated £75 billion in additional taxes imposed annually since taking office in July 2024. This level of tax increases surpasses any other Chancellor in the last six decades, exceeding even the fiscal measures implemented by Gordon Brown, who previously held the record at £62.1 billion. The current trajectory suggests that the tax burden will reach an unprecedented 38.5% of GDP by 2030-31.

While the government highlights the success of its plan to reduce borrowing, acknowledging the volatile global situation, the long-term sustainability of these gains remains uncertain. Treasury chief secretary James Murray emphasized that the deficit reduction is a direct result of the government’s borrowing reduction plan, and that the decisions being made are crucial for controlling costs, enhancing energy security, and lowering debt.

However, critics point to the reliance on tax increases, particularly those impacting employers and individuals, and question whether this approach is conducive to long-term economic growth. The situation is further complicated by the potential for increased welfare costs, driven by Labour MPs advocating for the abandonment of spending curbs and the scrapping of the two-child benefits cap. The interplay between tax revenues, government spending, and external geopolitical factors will ultimately determine the future of the UK’s public finances





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Economy Government Borrowing Taxation Inflation Middle East Crisis Public Finances Rachel Reeves OBR

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

India Crude Imports Tumble as Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Energy FlowsIndia oil imports dropped by 13 percent in March as the Middle East conflict hindered supplies, forcing the nation to rely heavily on record-high volumes of Russian crude to meet energy demands.

Read more »

UK inflation set to rise after Middle East conflict pushed up fuel pricesConsumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is expected to have risen to 3.3% in March, according to a consensus of experts.

Read more »

TUI issues message to all passengers with holiday booked amid Middle East conflictIt comes after energy bosses warned Europe could have just six weeks of jet fuel supplies left

Read more »

UK inflation set to rise after Middle East conflict pushed up fuel pricesConsumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is expected to have risen to 3.3% in March, according to a consensus of experts.

Read more »

UK inflation rises as Middle East conflict pushes up fuel pricesThe rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation rose to 3.3% in March from 3% in February, the Office for National Statistics said.

Read more »

TUI issues travel update to holidaymakers amid Middle East conflictMajor holiday operator TUI has issued a travel update to all passengers with holidays booked

Read more »