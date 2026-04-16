UK Braced for Summer of Shortages as Iran Conflict Threatens CO2 Supplies

A government war game has revealed the UK could face significant product shortages, including chicken and pork, this summer if carbon dioxide supplies are disrupted due to the Iran conflict. Officials are prioritising CO2 for healthcare and nuclear power, potentially impacting food production, breweries, and soft drinks.

The United Kingdom is facing the prospect of a summer marked by product shortages , with significant disruptions anticipated for essential supplies like chicken and pork. These warnings stem from a detailed 'reasonable worst-case' scenario developed by the government, which highlights the potential impact of a conflict in the Middle East on carbon dioxide (CO2) supplies.

In a government war game, codenamed 'Exercise Turnstone,' ministers and officials from various departments including No10, the Ministry of Defence, and the Treasury, explored a critical situation where CO2, a vital industrial gas, would need to be prioritised for crucial sectors such as healthcare, particularly for equipment like MRI machines, and for the civil nuclear power industry. However, this prioritisation could have severe repercussions for other industries that rely heavily on CO2. Slaughterhouses, for instance, use CO2 extensively in the process of killing pigs and chickens, meaning a shortage of the gas could directly impact meat production. Beyond the immediate threat to the food industry, breweries and soft drink manufacturers are also identified as vulnerable to CO2 disruption. This potential scarcity adds to existing anxieties surrounding the availability of other vital commodities, including diesel, jet fuel, and agricultural fertiliser, all of which are experiencing volatility due to ongoing geopolitical turmoil, with specific mention of actions taken by Donald Trump in relation to Iran. The 'Exercise Turnstone' contingency planning considered a prolonged scenario where the Strait of Hormuz remained closed and no permanent ceasefire was in place by June. In such a dire situation, the government has the authority to compel factories to dedicate all their production efforts towards manufacturing CO2. While the exercise concluded that widespread food shortages were unlikely, concerns were raised about a significant reduction in the variety of products available to consumers. Officials from the Food Standards Agency, alongside representatives from the health, business, environment, and energy departments, participated in the war-gaming session. The 'reasonable worst-case' scenario projected a severe drop in CO2 supplies, reaching only 18 per cent of normal levels, exacerbated by a hypothetical mechanical failure at a key UK production plant. Furthermore, the scenario encompassed a situation where escalating natural gas prices would significantly curtail ammonia and fertiliser production across Europe. These industries are significant producers of CO2 as a by-product, meaning their reduced output would further compound the CO2 shortage. In an effort to allay public concerns, Business Secretary Peter Kyle addressed the media, stating that the availability of CO2 was not currently a concern for the economy. He assured the public that he would be transparent about any changes and provide advance warning if preparations were needed. He encouraged people to continue enjoying their usual consumption of beer, meats, and salads. Kyle also emphasized the critical non-industrial uses of CO2, such as in MRI scanning, water purification, and within the nuclear industry for both civil power generation and certain defensive applications. While declining to comment on specific details of the CO2 supply leak, he reiterated that the public should be reassured by the government's proactive scenario planning and resilience measures. He highlighted the Prime Minister's personal involvement in these discussions, emphasizing a commitment to enhancing economic resilience. Kyle pointed to a concrete action taken earlier, the reversal of the mothballing of the Ensus bio-ethanol plant in Teesside, as an example of the government's creative and bold approach to securing CO2 supplies. He insisted that these behind-the-scenes actions were designed to maintain economic resilience in the face of an unfolding geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Meanwhile, in a separate but related development, Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, has announced an expansion of plans aimed at reducing electricity bills for thousands of UK manufacturing firms. These measures are part of ongoing discussions in Washington DC focused on the economic ramifications of the conflict in Iran. The initiative, initially announced last summer to provide electricity bill reductions of up to 25 per cent for over 7,000 businesses, will now extend to encompass 10,000 firms. The British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme (BICS) will be implemented to reduce costs by up to £40 per megawatt-hour from 2027, by exempting eligible businesses from specific surcharges that currently fund green energy and backup power supply systems. An additional one-time payment in 2027 will be provided to a further 3,000 businesses, including those in the automotive, aerospace, steel, and pharmaceuticals sectors. Speaking from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) spring meetings in the US, the Chancellor stated that these plans are designed to bolster the competitiveness of UK businesses and stimulate job creation amidst an uncertain economic climate. During her trip, Reeves has also voiced stronger criticism of US-Israeli military actions in Iran, characterizing the war as a regrettable mistake that has not enhanced global security. The potential for CO2 shortages, coupled with rising energy costs and broader geopolitical instability, presents a multifaceted challenge for the UK economy, requiring strategic planning and decisive action to mitigate impacts on businesses and consumers alike. The government's commitment to scenario planning and proactive measures, as demonstrated by the Ensus plant intervention and the expanded BICS scheme, underscores an effort to navigate these complex and evolving economic pressures





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