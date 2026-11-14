UK Braces for -7C Cold Snap as First Winter Health Alerts Issued

The UK experiences its coldest night of the season with temperatures reaching -7C. The Met Office and UK Health Security Agency issue health alerts for vulnerable groups as frost and snow threaten widespread disruption.

The United Kingdom is currently enduring a significant temperature drop as a cold snap pushes mercury levels toward -7C. This sharp decline marks the onset of a colder phase in the British weather forecast, characterized by widespread frost and bone-chilling overnight lows. The Met Office has confirmed that this period represents the coldest night of the season so far, affecting regions from Wales to Cumbria.

Record Low Temperatures Across UK Regions

The UK recorded its lowest temperatures of the year last night, with the thermometer plunging significantly in several key locations. In Sennybridge, Wales, the temperature hit -6.6C, making it the coldest spot in the nation overnight. Meanwhile, the village of Shap near Penrith in Cumbria and Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway both recorded temperatures of -6.5C.

Also read Yellow cold weather health alert issued - posing risk to vulnerable residents

Frost covered cars in Wimbledon and rivers in Richmond Park as the country prepared for the chill. The severity of the cold has prompted the first yellow cold health alerts of the season. These warnings were issued by the UK Health Security Agency for the North West and the West Midlands, becoming effective at 9am on Thursday and lasting until noon on Saturday.

Met Office Forecast Details and Mechanisms

Met Office chief forecaster Chris Bulmer stated that the UK forecast has officially shifted to a colder phase. He noted that daytime temperatures for most locations are likely to remain in single figures, while overnight lows on Friday night will dip to minus four or even minus 6C in some areas. This drop ensures another significant ground frost for many locations across the country.

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Friday brought the first widespread frost of autumn, following what the Met Office described as the coldest night of the season. The cold weather will give way to milder conditions by Sunday morning, with temperatures expected to stay above freezing. Sunshine is forecast for the east in the morning and across the far north and west later in the day.

Stakeholder Health Warnings and Safety Advice

The UK Health Security Agency has issued warnings due to the severe drop in temperature. Dr Anya Gopfert, a consultant in public health at the agency, emphasized that this is the first cold-health alert of the winter but more are expected as the season progresses. She highlighted that cold weather can seriously impact the health of people aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing conditions.

Dr Gopfert advised that heating homes and dressing warmly are vital steps to stay safe during this period. The alerts indicate that the weather is likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services. This includes an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people, urging communities to check on friends, family, and neighbors who are at higher risk.

Weekend Weather Impact and Snow Predictions

Unsettled weather and a brisk breeze are expected to roll in on Saturday, bringing heavy rain and showers from the west. Temperatures will vary, ranging from 5C in Norwich and Manchester to 11C in Plymouth. Central and eastern parts of England are expected to remain dry with clear spells, though heavy frost will persist in these areas.

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Potential snowfall is forecast for north-west Scotland during the weekend. Met Office deputy chief forecaster Steven Keates warned that low pressure will bring rain or showers to many areas. Precipitation will be most persistent across northern Scotland, where there is an increasing chance of snow developing later in the day, particularly over high ground.