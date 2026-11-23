The UK is bracing for an early arrival of winter with snow, frost and sub-zero temperatures forecast, as a cold health alert covers northern England and flood alerts remain in the South West.

Britons are being told to brace for the early arrival of winter this week with snow, frost and sub-zero temperatures forecast over the coming days.

A Government yellow cold health alert has been activated for parts of England, with the mercury plummeting well below freezing in much of the country overnight. Meteorological winter does not start until December 1, but this week's conditions will make it feel like the end of autumn despite there being another eight days left.

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Cold easterly flow brings early winter

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: We've got one more week of meteorological autumn to go but winter will be making somewhat of an early arrival for some of us through the week ahead. He added: It's all courtesy of a large area of high pressure sitting to the north-east of the UK across Scandinavia trying to bring in this much colder easterly flow.

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But out towards the west we've got much milder systems trying to push in from the Atlantic and it's going to be a case of which of those two air masses win through the week ahead. Mr Morgan continued: Generally though, for most of us, it will be staying on the cold side and there's even the potential for some snow, mainly over the high grounds in the north.

Overnight on Sunday, temperatures were widely set to plummet below freezing, with rural spots in Scotland potentially dropping to minus 9C and developing frost. A UK Health Security Agency yellow cold health alert is in force for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber until 9am on Tuesday. The alert means weather conditions could lead to an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people, the UKHSA said.

Flood alerts issued across south west

Many areas of the South West were also on flood watch today after more than two dozen alerts or warnings were imposed following torrential downpours. The band of rain which battered the South West on Sunday eased overnight, with a Met Office yellow rain warning for the region now lifted. But some 24 Environment Agency flood alerts were in place across England, and a more serious flood warning for the River Ottery at Yeolmbridge and Ham Mill in Cornwall.

A separate flood warning for the south Devon coast at Beesands, Torcross, Slapton and Dawlish has been removed, LBC reported. Monday is expected to be a dry day for most, with plenty of sunshine and a chance of freezing fog patches inland and a risk of ice in places. A few showers are possible, mainly in eastern coastal regions and southwest England. Tuesday will see downpours return to South West England and parts of South Wales.

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Coldest night recorded since January

The rain will also be heavy at points further north, and higher ground in Scotland will likely see snow. The UK saw its coldest night since January 9 overnight on Friday as a low of minus 10.6C was recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.