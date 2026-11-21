The UK faces early winter conditions with Tulloch Bridge recording -10.6C. The Met Office issues yellow rain and cold health alerts for South West England and northern regions.

Britain is experiencing a significant drop in temperature, marking the coldest night since January as winter appears to arrive prematurely. The Met Office confirmed that temperatures plummeted below minus 10C in several areas, with the Scottish Highlands bearing the brunt of the freeze. This weather event has prompted urgent safety warnings for vulnerable populations and travel disruptions in multiple regions.

Tulloch Bridge Records -10.6C Low

Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands recorded a low of minus 10.6C overnight on Friday, establishing it as the coldest location in Britain for the second consecutive night. This temperature matches the last time the area reached such extreme cold, which occurred on January 9. The sharp decline in mercury indicates a substantial shift in weather patterns across the northern parts of the country.

Also read Putin Threatens Violent Retaliation After Ukraine Strikes Crimean Bridge for Third Time

Yellow Rain Warning for South West

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for parts of the South West, effective from 6am on Sunday and lasting the entire day. This alert specifically covers Exeter, Plymouth, and Cornwall, warning residents of potential flooding and significant transport disruption. Heavy rain is expected to sweep across this region overnight, contrasting with the dry conditions seen elsewhere in the country.

Freezing Fog and Frost Risks

Freezing fog was forecast this morning, particularly affecting the north, although most areas are expected to experience a dry day with crisp autumnal sunshine. Despite the clear skies, temperatures in the north and north-east are projected to peak at only 4C. In contrast, the south and south-west will be slightly warmer, with expected highs of 11C. Meteorologist Honor Criswick noted that clear skies will allow temperatures to dip, likely causing widespread frost overnight.

Advertisement

Cold Health Alert Extended

A yellow cold health alert remains in force for the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber until 9am on Tuesday. The UK Health Security Agency stated that these weather conditions could lead to increased use of healthcare services and pose a greater risk to life for vulnerable people. This alert follows the first snow warning of the season issued over parts of northern England on Tuesday, which resulted in more than an inch of snowfall.

Environment Agency Flood Alerts

The Environment Agency has confirmed that ten flood alerts remain in place for England on Saturday. Local flooding is possible from rivers and surface water in parts of England on Sunday, compounding the risks associated with the incoming heavy rain. Wales and South Wales will be wet and blustery on Sunday morning, while the rest of the country is set for a drier day. Temperatures are expected to retreat slightly upward, bringing marginally warmer weather on Sunday than experienced previously.