UK Brickmaker Closes 139-Year-Old Factory Amid Slump in Demand

A British brickmaker has closed its 139-year-old factory amid a collapse in house building across the country, blaming a slump in demand and lack of confidence among consumers. The firm, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, has announced the closure of its Charnwood Plant in Shepshed, consolidating manufacturing operations at its other factory in Romsey, Hampshire.

A British brickmaker has closed its 139-year-old factory accusing a collapse in house building across the country. Michelmersh Brick Holdings ' Charnwood Plant , based in the Leicestershire market town Shepshed, has been building homes using traditional handmade red brick s since the Victorian era.

The firm cited a slump in demand and 'a lack of confidence' among consumers as reasons for the closure. The closure will result in 28 job losses and the site might be put up for sale. House building figures have plummeted to a 12-year low, despite Labour's key manifesto pledge to deliver 1.5 million new homes by 2030





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Michelmersh Brick Holdings Charnwood Plant Leicestershire House Building Red Brick Industrial Revolution Construction Industry Brick Building Keuper Marl Clay Loughborough Grammar School War In Iran Slump In Demand House Building Figures Rise In Costs Timber Traditional Materials

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