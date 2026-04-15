UK Chancellor Slams Trump's Iran Strategy Amidst Growing Transatlantic Tensions

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has labeled Donald Trump's military actions in Iran a 'mistake' and expressed doubts about their impact on global safety. Her comments come as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, exacerbating economic concerns. Trump has retaliated by criticizing Keir Starmer and threatening to revise a UK-US trade deal. Reeves emphasized diplomacy over conflict to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and highlighted the severe economic consequences of the ongoing tensions.

Rachel Reeves , the Chancellor, has publicly declared Donald Trump 's military actions against Iran a significant mistake, signaling a strategic move to distance the UK from potential repercussions. Speaking at a forum during the International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, Reeves expressed skepticism that the coordinated US-Israeli operations have enhanced global security.

Her remarks arrive amidst escalating tensions across the Atlantic, fueled by the volatile situation in the Middle East, which has led to the effective closure of the vital Strait of Hormuz. Adding to the diplomatic friction, Donald Trump reiterated his criticism of Keir Starmer for refusing to endorse his military campaign.

In an unscripted interview with Sky News, the former US President voiced his displeasure, stating the UK was absent when assistance was requested for strikes on Tehran and for efforts to reopen the Strait. Trump further insinuated that he might retaliate by altering the terms of the trade agreement previously established with Starmer. He also cast doubt on Labour's immigration and Net Zero policies.

When questioned about these criticisms at Prime Minister's Questions, Starmer characterized Trump's comments as mere pressure tactics intended to sway his stance on the Iran conflict. He firmly stated his refusal to alter his position. Downing Street, meanwhile, has downplayed suggestions from the Welsh Labour leader for the Prime Minister to consider pausing a critical joint defense project in response to Trump's perceived hostility.

Baroness Morgan proposed that the planned 'deep space radar' in Pembrokeshire should be shelved in light of Trump's 'hostility towards the UK and verbal attacks on our nation.' Addressing a CNBC event in the US capital, Reeves elaborated on her perspective, emphasizing that the debate should focus on the most effective means of achieving desired change, rather than personal feelings about the Iranian regime, which she strongly dislikes.

She argued that since Iran currently does not possess nuclear weapons, diplomacy, rather than military conflict, represents the most viable path to preventing them from acquiring such capabilities. Reeves highlighted that diplomatic channels and formal discussions were active before their termination. She articulated her belief that the decision to abandon these channels and engage in conflict was a misstep, as she remains unconvinced of the world's increased safety.

Reeves pointed to the lack of clarity surrounding the conflict's objectives and the profound economic consequences it has had globally, particularly impacting allies in the Gulf such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE. She stressed the urgent need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize energy prices and bolster the global economy. Reeves firmly linked economic security to national security, with energy security being a critical component.

She reiterated that maintaining energy security necessitates the open passage of key waterways, a situation not currently in place. She underscored that the Strait of Hormuz was operational prior to the conflict, questioning the objectives if its closure is a consequence. While acknowledging the UK's commitment to reopening the Strait, Reeves maintained her doubt that the conflict has enhanced global safety.

Sir Keir had previously announced an 'Economic Prosperity Deal' with Trump in May of the previous year, encompassing various sectors like automotive, aviation, and agriculture. However, certain aspects of this agreement are still in negotiation, and a UK-US technology partnership appears to have been temporarily halted. When queried about the state of the Special Relationship, Trump remarked that it has seen better days, expressing sadness.

He added ominously that the trade deal they had agreed upon, which he considered generous, could be subject to change. Trump also reiterated his criticisms of Labour's immigration and Net Zero policies, claiming the UK is experiencing an 'invasion' of individuals from prisons, including drug dealers and those from mental institutions.

Despite these tensions, Trump asserted that King Charles's upcoming State Visit to the US would not be affected, acknowledging the monarch's apolitical role. He described the King as a 'wonderful, wonderful person.' When asked about the Special Relationship, Trump initially responded with a question, indicating a degree of detachment.

While expressing his liking for the Prime Minister, he characterized the decision to close North Sea oil as a 'tragic mistake,' alongside immigration policies. Trump conveyed his affection for the UK and his desire for its success, but vehemently criticized what he termed 'insane' policies, particularly concerning immigration, stating that the country is being overrun by individuals entering illegally from across the globe, including those with criminal records or mental health issues.





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Reeves Calls Trump's Iran War a 'Mistake' Amidst Growing Transatlantic FrictionUK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has publicly criticized Donald Trump's military actions against Iran as a mistake, questioning their impact on global safety and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Her comments come as President Trump expresses anger over the UK's refusal to support the campaign and hints at reconsidering the trade deal. The situation highlights significant transatlantic tensions and concerns about economic and energy security.

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