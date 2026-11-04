UK Christmas Tree Shortage Risk Due to Record Heat and Drought

Britain faces potential Christmas tree shortages as record-breaking summer heat and severe droughts kill young saplings and stunt growth across UK plantations.

Britain faces a significant risk of Christmas tree shortages in future holiday seasons following the country's hottest summer on record and severe drought conditions. The exceptionally dry weather across England and Wales has proved fatal for many young saplings during their critical first year of life. Established crops also suffered stunted growth, leading to widespread concerns among farmers about the health of current and upcoming harvests. This environmental crisis comes at a time when trees, which typically require eight years to reach market size, are facing unprecedented growth challenges.

Severe Weather Disrupts Crop Growth

Clive Collins, the founder and owner of Catsfield Christmas Tree Farm in East Sussex, reported that a very late frost in May compounded the damage caused by the extreme heat. He told the Daily Mail that while the summer heat was a major factor, the late spring frost specifically damaged the buds of older trees, further stunting their development. Mr. Collins, who has operated his plantation of 16,000 trees for over 30 years, noted that the unpredictable weather patterns are becoming the new normal. He emphasized that growers must constantly adapt their techniques, as traditional planting schedules no longer guarantee survival in such volatile conditions.

Also read Extreme weather hits Sussex Christmas tree harvest

The financial and logistical burden on growers has intensified due to these environmental factors. Mr. Collins explained that the industry is currently suffering from a 'hog cycle,' a phenomenon where high prices encourage mass planting, leading to a surplus seven years later, followed by a scarcity that drives prices back up. This volatility makes it difficult for farmers to plan long-term investments. To mitigate losses, Mr. Collins has already planted 1,800 replacement trees, noting that autumn planting is becoming more common to promote better root growth before the onset of summer droughts.

Logistical Issues Reduce Imports

Supply chain disruptions have further exacerbated the domestic shortage, with fewer Christmas trees being imported into the UK this year. Mr. Collins highlighted that logistical issues, including severe lorry driver shortages and soaring fuel costs, have made importing trees prohibitively expensive. These external pressures are forcing a strategic shift toward domestic sourcing, as British consumers increasingly rely on the millions of trees grown on UK plantations rather than imported alternatives. This trend places additional demand on local growers who are already struggling to maintain yield levels despite their efforts.

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The complexity of tree farming was underscored by Mr. Collins, who explained that growing a 6ft tree takes seven years, excluding the two years required to grow the initial saplings, which are often imported from Denmark. The process requires meticulous care, including fertilization, protection from wildlife, pruning, and constant monitoring. He described it as a constant learning process where new techniques and species are introduced to adapt to changing environmental conditions. The inability to simply plant and leave the trees underscores the vulnerability of the industry to climate shocks.

Growers Report Significant Losses

Oliver Combe, who runs York Christmas Trees with his wife and son, confirmed that the extreme weather has had a devastating impact on other major suppliers. The 57-year-old, who is responsible for supplying the Christmas tree for 10 Downing Street, admitted that he lost approximately 2,000 newly planted trees due to the hot and dry summer. Mr. Combe described it as a 'tough year' for growers, stating that there has been no proper rain since Easter. For the first time in his career, he experienced losses in trees planted the previous year, a scenario he previously considered impossible.

James and Ruth Wallis, who operate Sutton Hall Farm near Lewes in East Sussex, faced even more substantial losses. They reported losing 20,000 trees that had been planted two years ago, a devastating blow to their operations. Mr. Wallis noted that their harvest is set to fall by a third this year due to the drought, which has made it harder for trees to absorb necessary nutrients. Some trees have even turned yellow due to the stress, indicating severe health issues. Mrs. Wallis added that the financial consequences are significant, as the time and effort invested in producing quality trees result in substantial disappointment when crops fail.

Future Strategies and Consumer Advice

In response to the growing threat of climate change, growers are adopting new strategies to ensure the survival of their crops. Mr. Combe is now looking at irrigating his crops using water from two ponds on his farm, hoping this supply will be sufficient to sustain the trees through critical dry periods. He warned that very hot summers are becoming the norm, with dry periods extending far longer than in the past. Unlike previous years where growers hoped for relief in August, some fields remain bone dry, indicating a permanent shift in weather patterns that requires adaptive farming practices.

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The British Christmas Tree Growers Association recently announced its winners, highlighting the resilience of the industry amidst these challenges. The winners included Will and Ella Miles from Welford Christmas Tree Farm in Northamptonshire. Meanwhile, growers are urging the public to adjust their purchasing habits to support both the environment and local farmers. They advise buying trees only from the start of December, when the trees will have undergone several frosts. This delay helps the trees survive longer after being cut from the plantation, reducing waste and ensuring customers get the best possible product from this year's challenging harvest.