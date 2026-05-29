UK Civil Aviation Authority Issues Summer Flight‑Disruption Guidance Amid Middle East Conflict

The CAA outlines passenger rights and options for refunds, re‑routing and care when flights are cancelled due to Middle East tensions, emphasizing strong UK consumer protections for holidaymakers.

Many travellers are confronting a stressful waiting period as the summer holiday season approaches, with the ongoing conflict in the Middle East creating uncertainty for flights across Europe.

Thousands of holidaymakers have already discovered that their itineraries have been disrupted by cancellations or delays, forcing them to rearrange travel plans, seek refunds, or abandon trips altogether. In response, the United Kingdom's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has published a detailed advisory for passengers, outlining the rights that apply when a flight is cancelled before departure or while a traveller is already abroad.

The authority stresses that passengers are "well protected" by some of the strongest consumer safeguards in the world and that airlines, government bodies and industry partners are cooperating to minimise the impact of any disruption. The CAA's guidance clarifies the three options that airlines must present to passengers whose flights are cancelled, whether the ticket was purchased directly from the airline or through a third‑party provider.

The first option is a cash refund, but the regulator warns that passengers who still intend to travel should think carefully before choosing this route because a refund eliminates the entitlement to re‑routing or additional care. Refunds must be processed within seven days when the airline is the contract holder, although third‑party bookings may take longer. The second option is re‑routing, which requires the airline to secure an alternative flight as close as possible to the original schedule.

The CAA notes that intense cancellation waves can make it difficult to find seats, and airlines may need to place passengers on other carriers. In such cases, airlines are also obligated to provide reasonable care, including meals, refreshments, accommodation and communication facilities, proportionate to the length of the delay. The third alternative is to accept a voucher or credit for future travel, which some airlines offer as a way of retaining customers.

For those travelling on package holidays, the same core rights apply, and passengers may also benefit from the Package Travel and Linked Travel Arrangements Regulations, which obligate the tour operator to provide a suitable replacement holiday or a full refund. When a flight returning to the UK is cancelled, the rules are largely similar, but they depend on the carrier's nationality.

Flights operated by UK or EU airlines fall under UK passenger‑rights legislation, while those run by non‑EU carriers are not automatically covered, though credit‑card purchase protections or travel‑insurance policies may offer additional recourse. Overall, the CAA urges passengers to review their options carefully, keep records of all communications and know that, despite geopolitical tensions, the legal framework in the UK remains robust in defending their travel rights





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