New data reveals UK civil servants took 8.5 sick days annually in 2026, doubling private sector rates. Mental health drives the rise, sparking taxpayer outrage over public sector productivity and value for money.

UK civil servants recorded the highest number of sick days taken since 2010, according to data released in 2026. The figures highlight a widening gap between public and private sector absenteeism, raising immediate questions about government efficiency and taxpayer value. Official statistics show that the average civil servant took 8.5 days off work last year, marking a clear increase from the previous year.

The total days lost to illness break down into 5.1 days for long-term sickness and 3.4 days for short-term sickness. This represents a shift from 2025, when long-term absence stood at 4.9 days and short-term absence remained at 3.4 days. The rising trend suggests that underlying health issues within the workforce are becoming more chronic and demanding longer recovery periods.

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Departmental Absence Variance

Significant disparities exist across different government departments regarding workforce health. Civil servants at the Ministry of Justice took an average of 11 sick days this year, recording the highest absence rate of any single department. Meanwhile, staff at the Department for Work and Pensions, the body responsible for employment policy, took 10.2 days off, up from 9.1 days in 2025. In stark contrast, the Cabinet Office recorded the lowest average at just three days.

Mental Health Driving Long Absence

Mental health issues are the primary driver behind the surge in long-term sickness leave within the Civil Service. Nearly half of all civil servants cited mental health as the reason for extended time off work. Respiratory issues accounted for a quarter of short-term sickness reports. These health trends align with broader national patterns but remain particularly acute in the public sector context.

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Demographic and Seniority Gaps

Sick leave rates vary significantly based on age, gender, and seniority levels within the government workforce. Junior staff members, specifically administrative assistants and administrative officers, took 12 sick days on average. Senior civil servants took only 2.5 days. Women reported higher sick day totals than men, while employees aged 60 and above took the highest number of days due to ill health among older demographics.

Criticism from Policy Experts

Mike Wood, Shadow Cabinet Office Minister, argued that these figures raise serious questions about productivity and value for money. He noted that millions of working days are lost annually, suggesting taxpayers deserve better service. Ameer Kotecha, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Government Reform, stated that civil servants now take more than twice as much sick leave as private sector workers. He attributed this to poor mental health and weak line management in Whitehall.

Government Response and Support

A Government spokesman defended the figures, stating that trends are visible across all sectors. The spokesman claimed Civil Service rates are broadly in line with the private sector according to the latest Office for National Statistics data. The government emphasized that departments have clear policies to help staff stay in work and return quickly following illness.