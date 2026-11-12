UK Cold Snap: Temperatures Fall to -8C as First Cold Health Alerts Issued

The UK cold snap could bring -8C temperatures as the UKHSA issues yellow cold health alerts for North West England and the West Midlands.

Britain has been hit by its first cold snap of autumn, with Government cold health alert s activated as temperatures are forecast to plunge to -8C overnight. The UK Health Security Agency ( UKHSA) issued a yellow cold health alert for North West England and the West Midlands, running from 9am on the day of the report until noon on Saturday. Arctic air is sweeping across the UK from north to south, bringing harsh frost to many places over the next few days and some snow to parts of Scotland.

The Met Office said rural areas could drop to -8C in Scotland tonight, -7C in northern England, -3C in the South, -5C in Wales and -3C in Northern Ireland. The cold is expected to deepen further after that, as the Met Office forecast temperatures of -8C in southern England, -5C in the North and in Wales, -6C in Northern Ireland and -2C in Scotland.

Also read Cold health alerts issued across the UK with temperatures set to dip

Cold Snap Brings Sub-Zero Temperatures Across the UK

The UK has already endured a run of freezing conditions, with sub-zero temperatures recorded somewhere in the country for four consecutive days. Cumbria fell to -4.6C and Perthshire to -4.3C early on the morning of the report, continuing a pattern that began with a sharp drop in Scotland.

Autumn's coldest night so far came when Tyndrum in Scotland fell to -6.2C early on the day before the report. Earlier in the week, Cumbria recorded -4.3C on Tuesday, while Wales dropped to -2.6C on Monday. Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said drivers can expect to scrape their cars the next morning as the first cold snap of the season takes hold.

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Mr Dixon said temperatures are likely to fall towards -6C overnight for some areas in the coming days, with a fairly harsh frost expected for some. He described the conditions as what will feel like the first cold spell in late autumn.

Met Office Warns of Snow and Heavy Rain Ahead

Mr Dixon said the main weather of note would be the possibility of snow over higher ground in northern Scotland. He said this is not massively unusual for this time of year, but a couple of centimetres could accumulate over the very highest ground in the north of Scotland.

Mr Dixon said there will be unsettled weather in the North-West of the UK, with rain expected across western parts of Scotland on Saturday. He warned that from Sunday the weather would turn more widely unsettled, with rain spreading across much of the country and potentially fairly heavy showers at times through the day. He said thirty millimetres of rain could fall fairly widely, particularly in the west on Sunday.

Mr Dixon added that there is a chance of snow in the far north of Scotland on Monday morning. Overnight temperatures in many towns and cities will fall below freezing over the coming days, and gusts of 50mph are expected in places.

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UKHSA Urges Checks on Vulnerable Neighbours and Relatives

The UKHSA is urging Britons to check on loved ones and neighbours during the cold snap, warning that there may be a spike in the use of health and care services. Colder weather can increase the risk for people aged over 65 and for those with certain health issues, including heart and lung problems, health officials said.

UKHSA public health consultant Dr Anya Gopfert said: this is the first cold health alert of the winter, but more can be expected as the season progresses. She said cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions, so it is vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable. She also advised people to keep homes heated where possible and to dress warmly.

Concerns have also been raised for people with respiratory problems. Nazir Hussain, clinical lead at the charity Asthma and Lung UK, said the freezing conditions forecast for the next few days could be particularly dangerous for the 12million people in the UK living with a lung condition, with thousands rushed to hospital with respiratory illness every winter. He said cold air can cause the airways to narrow, making breathing more difficult, and can worsen symptoms of conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He added that respiratory infections are also more common during winter and can trigger flare-ups of lung conditions.