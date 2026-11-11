UK Marks Armistice Day With Two-Minute Silence and Wreath-Laying Ceremonies

The UK observed Armistice Day with a two-minute silence at 11:00, a national service at the Cenotaph, and commemorations across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, plus events in Europe.

The UK fell silent on Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War One and remember those who died in conflicts. A national remembrance service took place at the Cenotaph in London, with a two-minute silence observed at 11:00 across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting laid a wreath of poppies at the Cenotaph. The ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall also marked the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme. Senior military figures, children and cadets attended. In Staffordshire, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester laid a wreath at the Royal British Legion National Remembrance Gardens.

Also read Armistice Day, Peace, and the Power of Small Gestures

Defence Secretary and Veterans Pay Tribute at Cenotaph

Hundreds gathered at the Armed Forces memorial there, formerly the National Memorial Arboretum, including veterans from the Falklands to Afghanistan. Later, at the start of Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament, Andy Burnham paid tribute to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. He praised the courage and bravery of all our Armed Forces.

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The Armistice, an agreement to end the fighting of World War One as a prelude to peace negotiations, began at 11:00 on 11 November 1918. Across south-east England, people fell silent to mark Remembrance Day and pay their respects. Services in Brighton, Chatham, Redhill and across the region stopped for a two-minute silence.

David Dugdale, who joined crowds at The Belfry shopping centre in Redhill, Surrey, said: My two grandfathers both fought, so its important for me to come to this. He added: We have to think about what those soldiers must have gone through. People stopped on the balconies of The Belfry to take part in a remembrance service in the Surrey town which included poppies being dropped from the roof of the building.

Redhill Remembers Fallen Soldiers with Poppy Drop

The shopping centre service also paid tribute to Vic Gellett, who first organised the Redhill service and who died earlier this year. Reigate and Banstead councillor Eddy Humphreys said: Vic was a very humble person and I dont think he would have thought we would be remembering him like this. He served his community, his family and his country.

In Brighton, people laid wreaths at the city's war memorial in the Old Steine, before also paying their respects at the memorial for the Battle of Boars Head. The battle, which took place 110 years ago in 1916, saw 366 people from the Royal Sussex Regiment lose their lives, and has come to be known as the day Sussex died.

Wreaths were also laid at memorials across Sussex, including at Holy Cross Church in Uckfield where a small crowd congregated to mark the two-minute silence. In Chatham, a remembrance service was held at Victoria Gardens, with people falling silent and including a cannon-fire salute.

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Rev Luke Bacon, of St John's Church in Chatham, said: Remembering those who have lost their lives is so significant because otherwise we risk taking the luxury of freedom for granted, and risk finding ourselves in a situation where some of those choices no longer exist. Mayor of Medway Douglas Hamandishe said: Its important for us to use those lessons to build a more loving and united community.

A service was also held in Dover where people gathered around the Tommy statue, a tribute to soldiers who died in World War One, to pay their respects. In Scotland, the one o'clock gun at Edinburgh Castle fired at 11:00 to mark the start of the two-minute silence. Commemorations also took place at the Scottish National War Memorial in Edinburgh Castle and at Glasgow's George Square.

In Conwy, north Wales, a crowd gathered to pay their respects in the town square as local school pupils read out the names of the fallen. Sian Grady, Mayor of Conwy, said the coming together for remembrance was still as relevant today as it ever was. In Seaham, County Durham, Joe Walker, who was in the Royal Artillery, laid a wreath at the Tommy statue, officially named 1101, on the seafront.

Wreaths were also laid during a service at the Portsmouth World War One Memorial in Guildhall Square in Hampshire. Commemorations have also been taking place across Europe, with French President Emmanuel Macron attending a ceremony in Paris, during which a wreath was laid at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. On Remembrance Sunday, King Charles led the nation in a two-minute silence in London to honour veterans who had died in conflict.