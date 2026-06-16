UK Companies Demand Cheaper Electricity Amid Legal Ruling on Palestine Action Ban

Major British firms call for accelerated shift to electricity as high bills deter investment, while the Court of Appeal upholds the proscription of the activist group Palestine Action.

Major British corporations, including Tesco, National Grid, Octopus Energy, and EDF, are urging the Prime Minister to accelerate the transition from oil and gas to electricity-based technologies.

The companies warn that the United Kingdom's high electricity costs are deterring crucial investments, particularly in projects such as electric vehicle battery gigafactories. This appeal aligns with the government's own objective of achieving 95% clean power for the nation's electricity demand by 2030. In a separate legal development, the Court of Appeal has reinstated the ban on the direct action group Palestine Action, overturning a previous High Court ruling.

The original February decision by three High Court judges had found the Home Secretary's proscription of the group under the Terrorism Act 2000 to be unlawful, following a challenge by co-founder Huda Ammori. The ban, effective from July 5 of last year, made membership or support for the group a crime punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

The appellate panel of five judges, including Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, determined that the ban constitutes a "justified and proportionate" restriction on freedom of expression rights. Baroness Carr stated that the High Court had "materially understated" the latitude afforded to the Home Secretary in such decisions and dismissed comparisons between Palestine Action and historical movements like the suffragettes as "seriously flawed.

" The judgment clarifies the legal boundary, noting a distinction between supporting an organisation's objectives and supporting the organisation itself. Following the ruling, protests occurred outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, leading to arrests by the Metropolitan Police. Huda Ammori announced plans to appeal the decision to the UK Supreme Court and, if necessary, the European Court of Human Rights, asserting that criminalising peaceful political protest violates fundamental rights.

In unrelated commentary, former British diplomat Alexander Dragonetti wrote about modern warfare, highlighting the cost-effectiveness of drone and missile attacks, citing the destruction of the Russian warship Moskva by relatively inexpensive Neptune missiles as an example





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UK Business Energy Policy Electricity Costs Investment Palestine Action Terrorism Ban Proscription Court Of Appeal Freedom Of Expression Huda Ammori

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