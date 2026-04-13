UK Condemns Trump's Iran Threats, Refuses to Support Hormuz Blockade

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned Donald Trump's threats against Iran and his plan to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, refusing to back the US move. The UK is working with allies to protect freedom of navigation and ease cost-of-living pressures amidst the ongoing crisis. Rising oil prices and economic concerns are mounting.

Keir Starmer strongly criticized Donald Trump 's threats regarding Iran , condemning the US President's plans to blockade the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement to Members of Parliament, the Prime Minister stated he would never use the kind of language employed by Trump concerning the potential destruction of civilian infrastructure, calling it unacceptable.

He also confirmed that the United Kingdom would not participate in Trump's latest move to block all ships from traversing the vital Strait, which is critical for global oil and gas transport. Starmer emphasized Britain's readiness to assist in restoring freedom of navigation but clarified that this would be a time-consuming process and could only occur after the conflict concludes. Furthermore, he insisted that Lebanon be included in any ceasefire agreement and that Israel must halt its attacks. With Brent Crude oil prices exceeding $100 a barrel again following the breakdown of negotiations with Iran, Starmer warned families to anticipate economic hardships, noting the conflict's 'untold damage' to economies. However, he refrained from announcing any new financial support measures. The full implications of Trump's blockade, which took effect at 3 p.m., remain unclear, but the repercussions of the Middle East turmoil are already evident. Pump prices are surging, energy bills are expected to follow suit, and hopes for interest rate cuts have been put on hold. The Resolution Foundation think-tank has projected that a typical middle-income household will be £480 worse off this year due to the economic shock. The situation highlights the delicate balance and economic volatility in the region. Keir Starmer's statement came in response to Donald Trump's announcement that the United States would blockade the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's declaration to 'clean out' the Strait, which handles approximately 20% of the world's oil and gas, further escalated tensions. When questioned by Ed Davey, the leader of the Lib Dems, about Trump's rhetoric concerning sending Iran back to the Stone Age, Starmer asserted that threats against Iranian civilians are unjust and inappropriate. He emphasized the suffering endured by Iranian civilians under the regime and reiterated his government's commitment to upholding principles and values. During an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live, Starmer confirmed that the UK is not backing the blockade. A joint UK-French summit is scheduled this week to discuss a peacekeeping mission. Starmer highlighted the importance of keeping the Strait open to ensure the flow of oil and gas, thus mitigating price increases. He underscored the necessity of collaborating with a broad coalition of partners to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait, having discussed this with French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump's social media posts and statements on Fox News further aggravated the situation. The US President threatened severe consequences for any Iranian actions against US forces or peaceful vessels and declared a complete blockade. He suggested that the UK and other nations were sending mine sweepers to the Strait to facilitate its clearance. Starmer acknowledged the severe impact of the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, stressing the importance of global shipping for easing cost-of-living pressures. The UK has engaged with over 40 nations to restore freedom of navigation and will co-host a summit with France this week to develop a coordinated, independent, multinational plan to safeguard shipping once the conflict ends. Emmanuel Macron stated that the strictly defensive mission, independent of the warring parties, is intended to be deployed when conditions allow. Reports suggest that Trump is considering resuming limited military strikes in Iran in addition to the blockade to achieve a breakthrough in peace talks. This development follows Tehran's foreign minister's claim that a deal with the US was close. The closure of the Strait by Iran in February and the subsequent conflict with the US have caused a surge in oil and gas prices and a decline in stock markets. The escalating situation in the Middle East is creating significant global economic repercussions and uncertainty. The disruption of oil and gas supplies is contributing to inflationary pressures, affecting energy costs and overall economic stability. The UK's commitment to diplomacy and international cooperation, along with its efforts to protect freedom of navigation, reflects a concerted effort to mitigate the crisis and maintain stability in a volatile region. The collaboration between the UK and France, and the involvement of numerous international partners, underline the shared global interest in resolving the conflict peacefully and securing the Strait of Hormuz for the benefit of global trade and security. The implications of these events extend far beyond the Middle East, highlighting the interconnectedness of global economies and the need for diplomatic solutions to prevent further economic disruption and human suffering. The focus is to get the strait open and fully open, to ease global shipping, and maintain cost-of-living pressures





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