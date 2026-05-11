UK Councillor Resigns, Membership Revoked After Allegedly Calling White People a 'Master Race' and Making Racist Posts on Social Media

A Reform UK councillor who was accused of making racist posts on social media has resigned from his elected positions just days after he was voted in, and has had his party membership revoked.

The campaign group Hope Not Hate found posts, allegedly made by Reform UK councillor Stuart Prior, which described white people as 'the master race' and had 'larger brains'.

Prior denied being racist and claimed he 'didn’t recall’ the post about white people being the 'master race.

' Prior resigned from his elected positions for personal reasons and his Reform UK membership was revoked. Another Reform candidate, Glenn Gibbins, won a seat in May 2026’s council elections but made racist posts on social media, describing Nigerians as 'the pot holes' and complaining about women being on TV. He was suspended from the party and is being investigated





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