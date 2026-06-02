UK court rules electrician cannot use loss of self-control defence in murder trial

A UK court has ruled that an electrician accused of murdering his partner cannot use the defence of loss of self-control. Clifton George, 45, has been accused of stabbing charity worker Annabel Rook, 46, to death at their home in Stoke Newington, north London, after she told him their relationship was over.

A UK court has ruled that an electrician accused of murdering his partner cannot use the defence of loss of self-control . Clifton George, 45, has been accused of stabbing charity worker Annabel Rook, 46, to death at their home in Stoke Newington, north London, after she told him their relationship was over.

George had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and arson, but denied murder and claimed he lost control during an argument with his partner. The judge, Mr Justice Constable KC, told jurors that George can no longer rely on this defence, as it must meet three tests: a genuine loss of control, a 'sufficiently grave' trigger, and agreement that a 'normal person' may have reacted in the same way.

The judge concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support George's claim of loss of control. The trial continues, with prosecutors alleging that George had a 'short fuse' and flew into a violent rage during the argument with Ms Rook. George has denied these claims, suggesting that Ms Rook would throw insults at him about trauma he suffered as a child.

The trial has heard evidence from friends and family of Ms Rook, alleging that George was short-tempered and got angry over trivial things. Ms Rook was a co-founder of charity MamaSuze and daughter of retired Old Bailey judge Peter Rook. She died in the early hours of June 17 last year, after George had been told to move out of their shared home.

Prosecutors allege that George had a motive to kill Ms Rook, as she had kept a secret from him. The trial has heard that George repeatedly shouted 'you lied' as he mounted the attack on Ms Rook. The interior of their home was gutted in the blast triggered by George, and he was found laying injured on the kitchen floor surrounded by broken glasses. He then tried to stab himself with a shard of glass.

The trial continues, with George's defence team expected to present their closing speech





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UK Court Loss Of Self-Control Murder Trial Electrician Charity Worker

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kimi Antonelli makes Lewis Hamilton-Nico Rosberg vow amid George Russell F1 fightKimi Antonelli says Mercedes is allowing him and George Russell to race freely, but insists their intra-team fight will avoid repeating Hamilton-Rosberg levels of rivalry

Read more »

George Russell: Mercedes reveal confirmation of cause of Canadian Grand Prix retirement could take 'several months'George Russell suffered a power-unit problem at the Canadian Grand Prix which did a reasonable amount of damage; Mercedes may not know cause of Russells retirement until later this year; watch every session of the Monaco Grand Prix from Friday, live on Sky Sports...

Read more »

Marathon's first 'PvP-lite' experimental mode sounds like a delightfully terrifying alternativeJust your squad, hostile NPCs, and an escalating number of Rook chaos agents.

Read more »

Asda shoppers 'very happy' with 'stylish' £8 George dress'Will be wearing this to the office and outside of work'

Read more »