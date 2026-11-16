UK Crisis Preparedness: Lords Committee Warns of Serious National Vulnerabilities

A House of Lords report warns the UK is dangerously underprepared for emergencies like cyberattacks and supply chain failures, urging mandatory household guides and increased military recruitment.

The United Kingdom faces severe vulnerabilities in its emergency preparedness, according to a new report from the House of Lords National Resilience Committee published on Monday. The influential peer-reviewed study warns that the nation is seriously underprepared for complex threats such as cyberattacks, extreme weather events, and global supply chain disruptions.

Household Guides and Military Recruitment Plan

To address these critical gaps, the committee has demanded that the Government distribute crisis guidance booklets to every household across the country. These materials would be modeled after successful equivalents in Denmark and Sweden, providing clear instructions on how citizens should behave during a national emergency. The report emphasizes that the public needs to understand the specific risks they face and the concrete steps they can take to ensure their safety.

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Alongside civilian preparedness, the report calls for an urgent expansion of the Armed Forces Gap Year scheme. This initiative aims to recruit inactive youths, particularly the nearly one million young people currently classified as NEETs, into military service. The committee argues that bolstering the Army with these recruits is essential for maintaining national defense capabilities in an increasingly unstable global environment.

Supply Chain Fragility and Medical Dependencies

The report highlights that limited stockpiles of food and medicine leave the UK dangerously exposed to disruptions in global supply chains. Baroness Jean Coussins, the crossbench peer and chair of the National Resilience Committee, noted that the country no longer has domestic manufacturers of antibiotics, creating a heavy dependency on imports from China. This reliance poses a significant risk if international trade routes are interrupted by conflict or political instability.

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While existing arrangements such as an eight-week buffer stock requirement for certain medicines mandated by the Department of Health offer some protection, the committee questions whether this coverage is sufficient for products critical to national resilience. They have urged ministers to invest in domestic production capacity for essential medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients to reduce this strategic vulnerability.

Communication Infrastructure and Grey Zone Threats

Peers have also advised the Government to abandon plans to switch off digital terrestrial television services such as Freeview. Maintaining these channels is considered vital for preserving public access to communication during crises when other networks may fail. The report warns that modern risks can intensify one another, with a cyberattack potentially morphing into a power cut, followed by a transport shutdown and empty food shelves.

Additionally, the committee identified grey zone hostility from Russia, China, and Iran as a growing concern. These nations could engage in sabotage of critical undersea cables and pipelines or launch proxy acts of violence. The report stresses that the Government must stop being squeamish about discussing these risks and instead level with the public about the dangers of hybrid warfare and cyber threats.

Government Response and Future Security Investments

A Cabinet Office spokesperson responded to the findings by stating that the Government will carefully review the committee report. They highlighted ongoing efforts to boost collective resilience, including launching the Be Ready campaign to urge Britons to stockpile days worth of food and water. The Government also pointed to the delivery of the largest home defense exercise in recent history next year as part of their strategy.

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The spokesperson noted that the Security Minister recently discussed these issues with UK allies aboard HMS Prince of Wales in Oslo. With over one billion pounds invested in pandemic security, the Government maintains that its work on resilience goes further than that of successive administrations, though they acknowledge there is still more work to do to make the UK the most resilient country possible.