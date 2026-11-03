UK Cyber Chief Warns of AI Attacks on Critical Infrastructure by 2028

Richard Horne of the NCSC warns that hostile state actors will likely use AI to target UK critical infrastructure by 2028 due to current security weaknesses.

National Cyber Security Centre Director Richard Horne issued a stark warning regarding the future of digital security in the United Kingdom. He stated that hostile state actors are highly likely to utilize artificial intelligence to execute major cyberattacks on Britain's critical infrastructure by 2028.

AI Escalation and State Threats

The threat assessment indicates that nations such as Russia and China will significantly increase their reliance on AI technologies to conduct ransomware attacks and exploit vulnerabilities. This strategic shift means the United Kingdom must prepare for assaults targeting its most vital sectors. These sectors include the national defense capabilities, energy supply networks, emergency response services, and the broader transport infrastructure.

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Mr Horne emphasized that the speed at which the cyber threat landscape has evolved has outpaced the nation's defensive capabilities. He noted that this disparity has left too many organizations vulnerable to attacks that were entirely preventable. Artificial intelligence has sharpened this reality by making cyberattacks easier, faster, and cheaper to execute on a massive scale.

Preventable Weaknesses in UK Systems

The annual State of the Cyber Nation report highlights a concerning failure in cybersecurity to keep pace with rapid technological advancements. The document points to preventable weaknesses as primary areas of concern, such as the continued use of unpatched software and poor password protection protocols. These issues suggest that many organizations are not taking the evolving digital threat seriously enough.

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The NCSC warns that the collective tolerance for doing technology on the cheap over the last few decades has created significant risks. The agency argues that vulnerabilities which were previously difficult to discover can now be found and exploited at an unprecedented scale. This shift allows hostile actors to maximize the impact of their attacks with minimal resource investment.

Global Context and Recent Incidents

This urgent warning arrives amidst a series of major global cyber hacks that demonstrate the growing severity of digital threats. Recent high-profile incidents include the largest recorded hack involving cryptocurrency firm Binance and a successful attack on refrigeration systems across parts of Europe. The latter disrupted food supply chains and illustrated how interconnected critical systems are.

Domestic examples of vulnerability include the incident last year where Jaguar Land Rover was crippled by hackers. The cyber intrusion breached the automotive giant's computer systems and severely halted vehicle production. These events serve as concrete examples of how operational disruptions can result from sophisticated cyber intrusions.

Strategic Choice and Future Steps

Experts assess that it is also highly likely that AI-powered malware will be used in ransomware attacks against UK critical national infrastructure between now and 2028. The NCSC has called on all organizations across the country to face what Mr Horne describes as a moment of choice. Leaders must decide whether to invest in cybersecurity as a source of national strength or risk frequent, severe, and costly attacks.

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Mr Horne clarified that AI has not invented new ways to attack, but rather amplifies existing threats. The collective result of inaction would be a decline in security, whereas proactive investment could build enduring national resilience. All organizations are urged to make security a fundamental requirement rather than an afterthought in the coming months.