UK Debt Surge Ranks Second Only to Botswana in 25-Year IMF Analysis

An IMF data analysis reveals Britain's net debt as a share of GDP tripled over 25 years, outpaced only by Botswana, while recent borrowing and interest figures add to fiscal concerns.

Britain's debt mountain has grown faster than almost any other nation over the past 25 years, with only Botswana experiencing a more dramatic rise, according to an analysis of International Monetary Fund data.

Between 2001 and 2026, the UK's net debt as a percentage of GDP tripled from 30.4 percent to 95.5 percent, a staggering increase of 65 percentage points. This surge places the UK near the top of global debt rankings for countries with complete IMF data, fueling fresh concerns about the sustainability of Britain's public finances.

Meanwhile, separate figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal that UK government borrowing in April was £4.9 billion higher than the previous year, marking the second-highest April level on record, exceeded only during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Interest payments on government debt also hit a record April high of £10.3 billion, £900 million more than a year earlier, driven by rising inflation affecting index-linked gilts.

Botswana's extraordinary debt transformation-from a 121.9 percent budget surplus in 2001 to 45.2 percent debt this year-has been attributed to the collapse of the global rough diamond market, a critical sector for its economy as lab-grown alternatives gain market share. The United States recorded the third-largest increase, with net debt rising 64 percentage points to 98.5 percent of GDP.

Other nations with substantial debt growth include Japan (60.8 points), France (59.6), Bolivia (49.1), Namibia (49.0), Finland (45.3), Fiji (44.7), and South Africa (39.1). Political reactions have been fierce. Mel Stride, a senior Conservative MP and shadow chancellor, criticized Chancellor Rachel Reeves for lacking urgency, arguing that ordinary families bear the cost of high debt and interest payments. He blamed a mix of global crises and past Labour spending, demanding immediate action to balance the budget and reduce debt.

Robert Jenrick, Reform UK's Treasury spokesman, took a broader swipe, claiming both major parties have driven Britain toward bankruptcy through uncontrolled spending and insufficient growth. He proposed sweeping cuts to welfare, Net Zero initiatives, and migration-related costs as a remedy.

Paul Johnson, former director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, noted that the current government avoided fiscal honesty in its manifesto, knowing tax raises and spending increases would be necessary, then implemented them after the election, raising concerns about recurring political avoidance. In response, the Treasury highlighted that the UK is projected to reduce borrowing faster than any other G7 nation between 2025 and 2030, and that 2024 marks the first time since 2004 that British borrowing is below the G7 average.

A spokesperson defended the chancellor's plan, citing over £20 billion in borrowing reductions last year and a stronger economic position to handle shocks. The data underscores a complex landscape of rising debt burdens globally, with the UK's trajectory prompting particular scrutiny amid ongoing debates about fiscal responsibility, economic growth, and the impact of high interest costs on public services and household finances





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UK National Debt IMF Data Public Finances Government Borrowing Debt-To-GDP Ratio Botswana Debt Interest Costs Fiscal Policy Rachel Reeves G7 Comparison

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