UK Defence Secretary Resigns Over Insufficient Military Funding in Growing Threat Environment

Defence Secretary John Healey has resigned in protest at the government's defence investment plan, warning that incremental spending increases are inadequate in the face of rising global threats and NATO commitments.

In a dramatic escalation of the UK's defence funding debate, Defence Secretary John Healey has resigned from his post, rejecting the government's Defence Investment Plan (DIP) which allocates only an extra £13.5 billion for defence between now and 2030.

His departure comes amid a public row with Downing Street and the Treasury over military spending, and shortly after the head of the armed forces, Sir Richard Knighton, warned a House of Lords committee that cuts would be unavoidable without additional funding. Healey argued that the current geopolitical threats demand a far more substantial cash boost for the armed forces, stating that his resignation will ultimately be viewed as necessary to secure the future of Britain's military and its alliances.

He framed the moment as the "age of hard power and rising threat," cautioning against incremental change and calling for bolder priorities and harder choices-a direct challenge to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's approach. Healey insisted Britain must commit to spending 3% of GDP on defence by 2030 and set a path to 3.5% by 2035, matching NATO commitments, and criticized the Treasury's tight controls, noting that adversaries do not operate on government budgeting timetables.

Meanwhile, Starmer defended his record at the G7 summit, highlighting a rise in spending from 2.3% to 2.6% of GDP last year-the biggest increase since the 1980s-and £270 billion allocated for defence during this parliament, while acknowledging difficult reallocation decisions and ongoing discussions with the new defence secretary about future priorities





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