UK Department for Work and Pensions Reviews Pay Rates Affecting Millions of Households

The Department for Work and Pensions is reviewing nine pay rates that affect millions of households across the UK. The review aims to explore and consider how the parental leave and pay system could better support working families.

The Department for Work and Pensions is reviewing nine pay rates that affect millions of households across the UK. The parental leave and pay review aims to explore and consider how the system could better support working families.

Following a consultation last year, the Labour government sought evidence and opinions to shape the direction of the review. It also provided further context, including a summary of existing entitlements and the current evidence base. Baroness Sherlock stated that the review is considering all parental leave and pay entitlements, as well as the support available for those who do not qualify for existing protections. The review's core objective is to support economic growth through labour market attachment.

The government is determined to make the review evidence-based and is taking a wide array of evidence into account. The review will examine the full range of existing and forthcoming leave and pay entitlements that form part of the current system. This includes the Government's statement that the system of existing parental leave and pay entitlements has grown incrementally over time.

Family life has changed radically since the 1970s when the Employment Protection Act 1975 was passed, which established the right to maternity leave for some working women. Subsequent additions have provided fathers, adopters, parental order parents and parents in other more specific situations with statutory rights to take time off work to care for their children and receive pay while doing so in some cases. The review will provide a summary of existing entitlements and the current evidence base.

It will also examine the full range of existing and forthcoming leave and pay entitlements that form part of the current system. The review aims to support economic growth through labour market attachment and is expected to report in early 2027, setting out next steps for taking forward any reforms to implementation





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Department For Work And Pensions Parental Leave And Pay Review Labour Government Economic Growth Labour Market Attachment

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